Two seniors at Battle Ground Academy signed letters of intent on Dec. 17 to continue playing sports in college next year: Kennedy Price and Jessi Meghreblian, per a release. Kennedy Price – Women’s Soccer – University of Tennessee-Knoxville – Price excelled as a four-time All-District, All-Region and All-State player on BGA’s soccer team and helped lead the school to two state championships. She also was named twice as a South Region United Soccer Coaches All-American. At the club level, Price has played on the ODP state team since 2015 and was ECNL Ohio Valley All-Conference in 2021.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO