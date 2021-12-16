ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ghostin” | Episode 46

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8xfw_0dOEb0DQ00


Have you ever had a friend “ghost” you? Eva & Lore’l break down what to do when friendships may be falling apart. Plus, Tami Roman gives her man permission to have a baby with another woman. Would you do that? Find out what the duo has to say plus they undress other topics in pop culture and relationships.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Check out our favorite holiday picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

Best Macy’s cologne

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Colognes can help provide a touch of personality and sophistication during even the most mundane outing. Elevate an occasion with a cologne that works with your personal style and scent preference. Test a cologne during a week that’s free from special events with various levels of physical activity to see if the scent works for you.
BEAUTY & FASHION
morningbrew.com

Macy’s has a new holiday mascot, Tiptoe

Move over Rudolph—there’s a new reindeer in town. And, just like the red-nosed reindeer, this one was also created by a department store. ICYMI, Macy’s rolled out a new holiday brand mascot of sorts last month—a blue reindeer named Tiptoe—complete with a few ads telling her story and a giant Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon. There have been “mixed reactions” to Tiptoe online, according to Heather Taylor, senior editor at PopIcon, a website run by Advertising Week all about brand mascots. But Tiptoe fans are hopeful that, like Rudolph, this reindeer is here to stay.
SHOPPING
Sentinel-Echo

Rhythm Dance goes to NYC for Macy's parade, hosting Holiday Spectacular

Rhythm Dance Studio's finest dancers participated in the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Along with dancers from around the country, the girls rehearsed daily and experienced the magic of New York City during the holidays. Rhythm Dance Studio now invites the community to their Holiday Spectacular at South Laurel Auditorium on December 16 at 7 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tami Roman
ETOnline.com

Former Cheetah Girls Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton Reunite on 'Raven's Home'

Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton are giving fans a much-needed blast from the past when the former Cheetah Girls reunite on Raven's Home. Houghton is reprising her role as Alana the high school bully from That's So Raven in the upcoming fifth season of the popular Disney Channel series Raven's Home. But even as grown ups, Houghton's character manages to make Raven Baxter's life quite dramatic after Baxter learns Alana's the principal at Bayside High School. It's the school where Baxter's son, Booker, is enrolled after the family relocates from Chicago to San Francisco.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Ghost#Eva Lore
boisestatepublicradio.org

The day Santas stormed Macy's to protest for AIDS awareness

In the fall of 1989, Mark Woodley saw an ad in a local New York newspaper: Macy's was looking for Santas to spread cheer in its department stores that holiday season. Although he was trained as an architect, Woodley applied for the job. He thought lifting children's spirits might boost his own.
ADVOCACY
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Undressing in a Hotel Room, Experts Say

Even though it can be hard to recreate all of the comforts of home while you're on the road, feeling safe while traveling is a top priority. But even if you've booked yourself a nice, reputable place to stay, there could be hidden dangers awaiting you, even after you swipe your key card and lock your door. If you want to avoid a potentially major invasion of privacy, there's one thing you should always do in your hotel room as soon as you arrive. Read on to see what experts say is a vital step for any traveler.
LIFESTYLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy