Current Mask Order to be Discussed at Commission

Mayor Tyrone A. Garner has added an agenda item to Thursday’s full commission meeting at 7PM to discuss the current mask mandate in Wyandotte County.

The Commission voted on November 30 to extend the mask mandate to January 6. Information on the current mandate, which only applies to the City of Kansas City, KS and unincorporated portions of Wyandotte County, can be found here.

Meeting Details:

Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 7:00pm

Virtual Meeting Information: Full Commission Meeting

The lobby of our Municipal Building (701 N 7th Street, KCK, 66101) will be open to the public to view this meeting but due to COVID there will be no in-person meeting.