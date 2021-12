This article is part of a series explaining how readers can learn the skills to take part in activities that academics love doing as part of their work. A few more brushstrokes and the student gasped with excitement. There in the dirt was a small, bronze statue of a calf, revealed for the first time in 3,000 years. The discovery could have been yours! In this article, I dip into the many opportunities for you to take part in an archaeological dig both locally and abroad. Places on these digs are not confined to university students. There are opportunities for you...

