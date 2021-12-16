ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Ex-Husker Armstrong joins North Star's staff as offensive coordinator

By Lincoln Journal Star
 2 days ago
Former Nebraska linebacker Josh Banderas (left) and quarterback Tommy Armstrong watch from the sidelines during the spring game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2017. JAKE CRANDALL, Journal Star

Lincoln North Star's football players need a scouting report on their new offensive coordinator, they won't have to look far.

There are plenty of highlights on YouTube, including a 99-yard touchdown pass in the Gator Bowl.

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong will be running the offense next fall for new Navigators coach James Thompson. Armstrong announced his new gig on social media Wednesday.

"Today is a very special day for my family and I," Armstrong wrote. "I am beyond blessed to join the coaching staff and look forward to the upcoming season!! Now let’s get to work!!!"

Armstrong was a four-year starter from 2013-16 at Nebraska. He later played indoor football in Grand Island and Sioux Falls.

Steven M. Sipple:

They certainly turn the conversation in a more pleasant direction. If nothing else, fans of University of Nebraska athletics can thank John Cook and his Husker volleyball team for positive energy, among other gifts. Fans perhaps should thank Cook's crew for being predictably prepared to rise to the challenges that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
