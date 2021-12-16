ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold rises as U.S. dollar declines after Fed decision

By Asha Sistla
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday as the dollar retreated after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March, with investors now awaiting policy decisions from other major central banks.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,785.93 per ounce by 0834 GMT, while U.S. gold futures leapt 1.3% to $1,786.70.

"Any dollar weakness should see a corresponding rise in gold. The expectation is for a winding back of fiscal and monetary stimulus, if this view is unchanged then it would be reasonable for gold prices to remain below $1,800," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

The dollar index (.DXY) weakened from a three-week high scaled in the previous session after the U.S. central bank said it would pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022 as the economy nears full employment and the Fed copes with accelerating inflation. read more

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which bears no interest.

ECB officials are set to call time on the central bank's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme but investors will look to see how the six-year-old Asset Purchase Programme may pick up the slack, though rate rises are a way away. read more

Meanwhile, U.S. weekly initial jobless claims data is due at 1330 GMT.

"The unemployment data will not have a large impact on gold … we have monetary policies from the European region, so that may put some pressure on gold prices but overall, the sentiment is positive," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"The year-end sees $1,840-$1,850 as a resistance for gold."

Silver rose 0.5% to $22.16 per ounce. Platinum and palladium gained 0.7% to $925.04 and 3.5% to $1,653.10, respectively.

Reporting by Seher Dareen and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Prices#Gold Spot#Fed#The U S Federal Reserve#Gmt#Airguide#Dxy#Ecb#Asset Purchase Programme#European
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Stocks Drop As Traders Mull Central Bank Moves

World stock markets fell Friday after the previous day's rally, as traders mulled central bank moves to combat soaring inflation, while navigating a Covid-19 infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. In afternoon trading Paris stocks dropped 1.4 percent and Frankfurt shed 1.0 percent following earlier Asian losses.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

U.S. bond funds post biggest weekly outflow in 20 months - Lipper

(Reuters) - U.S. bond funds witnessed big outflows in the week to Dec. 15 as a surge in inflation solidified investor expectations that the Federal Reserve would be more aggressive in unwinding its stimulus support to counter soaring prices. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. bond funds faced net selling...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkey's currency crisis deepens after Erdogan's latest rate cut

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's currency crisis accelerated on Friday as the lira plunged 8%, gripped by fears of an inflationary spiral brought on by President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox plan to slash interest rates in the face of soaring prices. Business leaders issued rare public criticism of economic policies....
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
STOCKS
investing.com

Global Markets Rally After Fed Taper Decision

US indices closed higher on Wednesday and continued to rally on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve ( Fed ) indicated its intention to end pandemic policy support by March next year. At the last monetary policy meeting for the year, (14-15 December 2021) the Fed “announced it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March 2022, paving the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, as policymakers voiced concerns over persistently high inflation against a backdrop of a steady recovery in the labour market,” Reuters reported. The central bank doubled the pace of taper to $30 billion a month after the central bank decided at its November meeting to begin reducing the monthly pace of its “net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. However, the Fed noted that risks to the economic outlook remain due to the uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on the economy, while reiterating that interest rates will be held at record-low levels until maximum employment is achieved. FOMC members also revised the 2022 inflation forecast up to 2.60% from 2.20% projected in September, while the unemployment rate is seen falling to 3.50%,” the Fed stated.
STOCKS
Reuters

Turkish cenbank intervenes in FX market as lira hits 17/dollar

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday it was directly intervening in the forex market, selling dollars, due to "unhealthy price formations" in exchange rates, after the lira touched a record low of 17.0705 against the U.S. currency. It was the fifth time the central...
CURRENCIES
theedgemarkets.com

Stampede for stocks as Central Banks act on inflation

LONDON (Dec 16): World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the US Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's lira took...
STOCKS
Reuters

Canadian dollar extends weekly decline as risk appetite recedes

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and the more hawkish stance of major central banks weighed on investor sentiment. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2829 to the greenback, or 77.95 U.S. cents, after...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Toronto index falls as energy stocks, Omicron fears weigh

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, extending losses for a second session as energy stocks weighed, with concerns around surging Omicron cases around the world keeping sentiment in check. At 9:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street wears red again

Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET WEARS RED AGAIN (0955 EST/1455 GMT) Wall Street slid into the red right out of the starting gate on Friday as...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy