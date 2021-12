PATERSON, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announce that at approximately 1:56 p.m. on December 16, 2021, members of the Paterson Police Department were dispatched to the area of 8 th Avenue and East 17th Street in Paterson, New Jersey on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located a potential crime scene and a 28-year-old male Paterson resident who had sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds. The victim was immediately transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey for treatment.

