Even though it can be hard to recreate all of the comforts of home while you're on the road, feeling safe while traveling is a top priority. But even if you've booked yourself a nice, reputable place to stay, there could be hidden dangers awaiting you, even after you swipe your key card and lock your door. If you want to avoid a potentially major invasion of privacy, there's one thing you should always do in your hotel room as soon as you arrive. Read on to see what experts say is a vital step for any traveler.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO