Future Health Esg Corp (FHLT)

investing.com
 2 days ago

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Arisz Acquisition Corp (ARIZ)

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (MEAC)

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
investing.com

Valens Groworks Corp (VLNS)

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) enters into a multiyear extraction agreement with Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:MYMSF) under which the latter will process CGC's whole flower and trim cannabis... In 2019, investors in the cannabis sector were sorely tested. If they are still in the game, the one question they need to answer is:...
BUSINESS
State
Delaware State
euromonitor.com

How ESG is Shaping Domestic Sustainability’s Future?

Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) has entered the corporate lexicon and investors are holding CEOs accountable for ESG targets. According to Euromonitor International’s Sustainability Survey, 2020, CEOs are increasingly the driver of corporate sustainability and are responsible for communicating with their key stakeholders. This is important as consumers...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM)

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Pono Capital Corp (PONO)

Pono Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. Pono Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (DRAY)

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Woodside, California.
BUSINESS
#Esg
investing.com

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (PFTA)

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (PBAX)

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II Unit (ACTDU)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. warrants fall on SPAC deal for ‘green’ firm Opal Fuels. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s warrants (Nasdaq:ACTDW) fell more than 15% intraday on word the SPAC plans to take renewable-gas firm Opal Fuels public at a $1.75 billion... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp....
BUSINESS
investing.com

Learn CW Investment Corp (LCW)

Learn CW Investment Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
investing.com

CDN Maverick Capital Corp (CDN)

CDN Maverick Capital Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of diversified mineral properties. It holds interests in the Rainbow Canyon Gold property comprising 668.86 hectares situated in the Washoe County, Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Caelan Capital Corp. and changed its name to CDN Maverick Capital Corp. in November 2020. CDN Maverick Capital Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Investor’s Business Daily Ranks Crown in Top 25 Companies for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Matters

YARDLEY, PA — Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has been named to Investor’s Business Daily‘s (IBD) Best ESG Companies of 2021 list. The third annual list recognizes the top 100 businesses with superior Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings along with broad strength in fundamental and technical areas linked to stock price performance. This is Crown’s first appearance on the list, ranking among the top five in the Industrials category, and #24 overall. Crown is the only packaging company included in the top five companies in the Industrials category.
YARDLEY, PA
Reuters

Belgium's Proximus rises after its TeleSign unit agrees SPAC merger

(Reuters) - Shares in Belgian state-controlled telecoms firm Proximus rose on Friday after its subsidiary TeleSign agreed to merge with a New York blank-cheque company in a deal that would value the unit at $1.3 billion. U.S.-listed North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC), chaired by Diageo’s former Europe chief Andrew Morgan,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Nuvei Corp (NVEI)

Nuvei shares gain following upgrade after selloff on short report yesterday. Nuvei Corp. (NVEI) rose 5.8% partly reversing a 40% decline yesterday after a BMO analysts upgraded the shares following a short call from Spruce Point Research.Nuvei (NVEI) was... : Nuvei upgraded to outperform from market perform at BMO Capital.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Raising ESG ambitions for a sustainable future

Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) constitute the natural progression from social responsibility and triple-bottom-line frameworks that have guided the policies and activities of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad since its foundation in 1973. “Five decades of experience have shown us how urgent it is to develop comprehensive ESG practices for...
ENVIRONMENT

