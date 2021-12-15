ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Altenergy Acquisition Corp (AEAE)

investing.com
 2 days ago

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Buyout Firm Madison Dearborn Approaches MoneyGram With Acquisition Bid-Sources

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC has approached MoneyGram International Inc, one of the world's largest money transfer companies, with an acquisition offer, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The Dallas-based company has become an acquisition target as intense competition in the sector from...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Nuvei Corp (NVEI)

Short-seller reports continue to take aim at Canadian tech stocks with the latest one targeting Nuvei (TSX:TSX:NVEI) (NASDAQ:NVEI). Nuvei’s share price was already under... Growth stocks have the potential to make investors much richer. However, they tend to be much more volatile than value stocks. When growth stocks are slumping, many growth-focused...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Benzinga

83% Of Millionaire Millennials Own Crypto: Survey

A recent survey revealed a vast majority of millionaire millennials own cryptocurrency and plan to add more to their portfolio in the years to come. What Happened: On Friday, CNBC released its “Millionaire Survey” which disclosed that 83% of millennial millionaires own cryptocurrencies. More than half of those...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeae
techstartups.com

Elon Musk: “I came to the US with no money & graduated with over $100k in debt, despite scholarships & working 2 jobs while at school”

There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who are happy for someone else’s success and achievements and those who are resentful and jealous of others’ success. On January 7, 2021, Elon Musk surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of more than $185 billion.
ECONOMY
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Coinbase Global Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Crashing Cryptocurrencies to Avoid in 2022

Meme coins were top performers in the early part of 2021. But now they are crashing. The downside could continue in 2022 because these assets have weak fundamentals and no competitive moats. This has been a bonanza year for cryptocurrency investors, with the combined market soaring 185% to $2.2 trillion...
STOCKS
CNBC

Bitcoin 'may not last that much longer,' academic warns

Eswar Prasad, senior professor of international trade policy at Cornell University, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" earlier this month: "Bitcoin itself may not last that much longer." Bitcoin's price has been highly volatile over the last few years and in the last month the price of a bitcoin has fallen...
MARKETS
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
Fortune

All eyes on buy now, pay later with latest CFPB probe

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Some of the highest-valued fintech startups are under the regulatory microscope. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, fondly referred to as the CFPB (or...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy