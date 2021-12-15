Website development program available for specialty producers

Netflix is partnering with the non-profit organization IllumiNative on a new program, designed to support the work of early and mid-career Indigenous producers.
The year-long program will kick off in April of 2022, supporting a cohort of seven. Through it, fellows will develop a current project, attend monthly workshops with notable writers, directors, producers and casting agents, and benefit from other mentoring and networking opportunities, receiving a a $25,000 stipend to support their work.
The inaugural IllumiNative Producers Program will kick off with a digital intensive, introducing fellows to Netflix execs as well as other Indigenous creatives. Subsequent monthly virtual training sessions will focus...
