Brazilian e-commerce platform Olist raises $186 mln, becomes new Latin unicorn

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian e-commerce solutions platform Olist has raised $186 million in a new funding round led by Wellington Management, it said in a statement on Wednesday, becoming the newest unicorn in Latin America.

Softbank Group Corp (9984.T), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Valor Capital were also among the investors in this new funding round.

Olist said it plans to expand its business into financial services, acquire companies and expand operations in Mexico.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.