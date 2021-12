Summer 2021 proved a challenging one for the construction industry with a shortage of workers due to post-lockdown holidays, loss of free movement, and supply chain hold-ups; and it is not clear to what extent these issues will be resolved any time soon. One answer could be a change in the way we do things; for it to become ‘socially acceptable’ for firms to shut up shop for two to three weeks each summer when workers are in short supply.

