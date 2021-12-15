Faculty-Staff Achievements

When Dean Claudine Gay announced on November 2 that she had authorized 18 new faculty searches this academic year—bringing the total to an eye-popping 66—it was a tangible sign that the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) has weathered the coronavirus crisis, emerging in better shape than had been feared in the spring of 2020. Earlier that day, she went public with news of a different sort: that FAS had adopted a new model for analyzing its resources and expenses, taken the first step to address its large fixed and operating costs for facilities, and set in motion a sweeping academic strategic-planning effort. All were reminders that the faculty faces hard choices if it is to fulfill its current obligations and achieve its aspirations to invest in the exciting research that will shape its future work. Given the unforeseen strengths, human and financial, revealed during the pandemic, this feels like an important moment for FAS to rethink traditional practices and explore new ones to secure its traditional intellectual prowess as Harvard’s core faculty.

