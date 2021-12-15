ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Faculty-Staff Achievements

 4 days ago

Paul Arciero, professor of health and human physiological sciences, published a scientific paper. “Impact of intermittent fasting regimens on circulating markers of oxidative stress in overweight and obese humans: A systematic review of randomized controlled...

ncsu.edu

Poole College Recognizes the Accomplishments of Faculty and Staff During November

The monthly accomplishments series celebrates the achievements of our faculty and staff in and outside of the Poole College of Management. Rob Handfield, professor of operations and supply chain management, led the discussion at an IBM Business of Government Workshop, entitled “Leveraging Shared Services and Supply Chain Management to Achieve Mission Objectives” on Nov. 19. From Nov. 17 to 20, Handfield presented at the ​​Decision Science Annual Conference on The National Stockpile Acquisition Strategy panel as well as the Creating an Ethical Apparel Index panel with Tim Kraft, associate professor of operations and supply chain management.
COLLEGES
montclair.edu

Honoring Emeriti Faculty

Montclair State honors Emeriti Faculty with an in person luncheon and virtual gathering. In a tradition of honoring the accomplishments and service of emeriti faculty, seven newly appointed members were recognized at the Emeriti Faculty Luncheon held on November 18 at the Feliciano School of Business. Gathering in person and virtually, fellow emeriti faculty, guests and University leadership joined in celebrating the emeriti faculty and their collective influence on Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
uchicago.edu

What UChicago faculty and staff want you to read over winter break

To help cap your year-end reading list, faculty and staff select some of their favorite books. As 2021 draws to a close, many are looking forward to a well-deserved winter break. It’s a great time to cozy up next to the fire with a book, so we asked University of Chicago scholars and staff what they would recommend reading.
CHICAGO, IL
stthomas.edu

Faculty Promotions Announced

The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have been promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2022. Dr. Chad Brinsfield, Management, Opus College of Business. Dr. Catherine Marrs Fuchsel, School of Social Work, Morrison Family College of Health. The following faculty member has been promoted to associate...
SAINT PAUL, MN
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
harvardmagazine.com

The Faculty Faces Its Future

When Dean Claudine Gay announced on November 2 that she had authorized 18 new faculty searches this academic year—bringing the total to an eye-popping 66—it was a tangible sign that the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) has weathered the coronavirus crisis, emerging in better shape than had been feared in the spring of 2020. Earlier that day, she went public with news of a different sort: that FAS had adopted a new model for analyzing its resources and expenses, taken the first step to address its large fixed and operating costs for facilities, and set in motion a sweeping academic strategic-planning effort. All were reminders that the faculty faces hard choices if it is to fulfill its current obligations and achieve its aspirations to invest in the exciting research that will shape its future work. Given the unforeseen strengths, human and financial, revealed during the pandemic, this feels like an important moment for FAS to rethink traditional practices and explore new ones to secure its traditional intellectual prowess as Harvard’s core faculty.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

The Importance of Faculty Engagement

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of financially stressed higher education institutions initiated certain actions in efforts to survive. Those actions included: rightsizing the workforce, restructuring debt, reviewing and reimagining program curricula, increasing space utilization, offering faculty and staff retirement incentives, and making other difficult yet essential decisions. Thus, it is no surprise that COVID-19 has inspired a sharp uptick in articles in industry journals and periodicals reflecting a sense of deep apprehension among traditional tenured faculty members who recognize their vulnerability in this most recent blow to an already fragile industry. How can an institution endure the impact of a global pandemic on enrollment and maintain a similar number of faculty members when payroll is the largest single operating expense?
COLLEGES
unewsonline.com

Response to “Faculty and Staff Statement of Solidarity”

I write in response to the “Faculty and Staff Statement of Solidarity” published in The University News last week. Putting aside the topic of Matt Walsh’s communications, the Statement sends a questionable message. Calling it “dangerous” to associate childbirth with womanhood, the Statement seems to embrace gender ideology–assuming a person’s...
SOCIETY
emory.edu

Emory University to require COVID-19 boosters for students, faculty, staff

Emory President Gregory L. Fenves sent the following message to the Emory University community on Dec. 16. I hope your final exams, papers, projects, work, and grading have gone well and you are looking ahead to a restorative holiday season. The university has been closely monitoring increases in COVID-19 cases...
COLLEGES
tamhsc.edu

ICD fellowships for faculty members

The invitation-only International College of Dentists comprises leading dentists in more than 122 countries. Two Texas A&M College of Dentistry faculty members were honored with ICD fellowship during the organization’s annual meeting in October: Dr. Reginald Taylor, associate professor in orthodontics, and Leeanna Bartlett, instructional assistant professor emerita in public health sciences.
ROUND ROCK, TX
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Music School Welcomes New Faculty, Staff, Advisory Board

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Music School (BMS) announced two new Faculty members: Jonathan Suters on guitar and percussion; and the return of Bing Liu on violin. "It is an exciting time for the Berkshire Music School," New Board President Christine Condaris said. "Executive Director Natalie Neubert has introduced innovative programs, moving us in new directions."
PITTSFIELD, MA
Michigan Daily

University of Michigan to spend $37.6 million giving faculty and staff $1,500 ‘recognition payments’

Over 25,000 University of Michigan employees will receive one-time, $1,500 “recognition payments” on Dec. 13. The payments are available to regular, non-temporary staff and faculty in bargaining units and non-bargaining units on all three U-M campuses. The payments amount to $37.6 million from the University’s reserves, according to an email...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Global seeks nominations for faculty, staff, student annual awards

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Global is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Advancing Global Penn State Awards, including the first Penn State Global Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as for the annual W. LaMarr Kopp International Faculty Award and the Ardeth and Norman Frisbey International Student Awards.
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
wfyi.org

Notre Dame requiring booster shots for all faculty and staff

Last week, the University of Notre Dame announced it would require all students to get a COVID-19 booster shot. The university is now requiring all faculty and staff to get their boosters as well. In a letter to faculty and staff Wednesday, university officials announced the deadline to get a...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WBUR

Most MIT graduate students have signed cards supporting a union, organizers say

Most graduate students at MIT have signed cards in support of forming a union, according to campus organizers. The group wants MIT administrators to voluntarily recognize the union, rather than contesting the matter and forcing an election. In a statement, a spokesperson for the institute said they will “carefully consider” the request.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES

