Minecraft has thrived for a vast number of years and this is due in part to the ever-evolving community and abundance of new mods for Minecraft. One particular mod has made the rounds on players over the last while and the mod is known as ‘Optifine’. It adds a host of improvements to the experience in the form of performance updates, smoother gameplay, and even dynamic lighting among many other features. With the recent release of Caves and Cliffs Part II, now would be the opportune time to download a mod that will give you double FPS boosts and simply flesh out the game further. This guide article will take you over how to download Minecraft Optifine 1.18.1 and all of the features it includes for players who utilise the mod.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO