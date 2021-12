Apex Legends has today launched the Raiders Collection Event, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes that came with the new event. The mainstay of the update is, obviously, the event itself. Including many challenges for legends to complete, map changes, and a whole host of cosmetics, you’re sure to have plenty to do with this brand new event. Beyond that though, a host of fixes alongside changes to Seer, Arc Stars, and Splatter Rounds have been made. It’s not a major balance patch, but some much-requested changes have been made. Without further adieu, here’s all that’s new with the Raiders Collection Event update for Apex Legends!

