ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Local students honored — Dec. 16

By Staff Report
clemmonscourier.net
 1 day ago

LEXINGTON, VIRGINIA — Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed more than 1,100 new initiates from 41 universities during November 2021. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of...

www.clemmonscourier.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily American

Area students earn recognition

JCS Spanish Honor Society induction October Remarkable Raiders Meyersdale Area Middle and High School students were named Remarkable Raiders for October. Students in grades six through 12 were selected based on the merits of Academic Performance, Character, Behavior, Effort, Good Citizenship and Attendance. Remarkable Raiders are recognized at the monthly meetings of the Meyersdale...
SOMERSET, PA
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LCSD1 Student of the Week for Dec. 6

Layla Munoz, who is a seventh grader at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 6. She was nominated by the selection committee for being extremely charismatic, driven, having a wonderful work ethic, positive attitude and for working well with all her classmates.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
daytonatimes.com

Association to honor local Black entrepreneurs

The African American Entrepreneurs Association (AAEA) will host its fourth annual Entrepreneurs of the Year Awards on Dec. 16. The AAEA will honor members from four counties and present 13 awards across five categories. The categories are Education, Entertainment, Social Entrepreneurs, Restaurants and Small Businesses. Guest speakers will include Jonel...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
kmvt

Local teacher honored by the Council for Exceptional Children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Council for Exceptional Children is dedicated to improving the success of children with disabilities and one local teacher is being recognized by them for her passion and dedication. Sasha Anderson, who works with special education students in the Twin Falls School District is one...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Eastern Progress

EKU honors students attend National Collegiate Honors Council meeting

Ten students from the Eastern Kentucky University Honors Program attended the National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, in October. The theme of the meeting was, “Reinventing Honors,” with several EKU students participating in the event’s various activities. According to a press release, Sydney...
RICHMOND, KY
stockton.edu

Accelerated Nursing Students Pinned

Galloway, N.J. – Thirty students in the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program received their pins in a ceremony at the Campus Center Theater on Dec. 10. “Congratulations on finishing a 15-month intense academic journey during a pandemic,” said Associate Provost for Academic Affairs Amy Beth Glass.
GALLOWAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brevard College#Johns Hopkins University#Omicron Delta Kappa#Odk#The Corps Of Cadets
Go Blue Ridge

Western North Carolina Communities Honors Local Clubs

Ashe and Watauga Counties have been awarded regional honors from the Western North Carolina Communities. The Ashe Post and Times reports on Thursday, Dec. 2, over 100 community leaders and volunteers from 13 Western North Carolina Counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians participated in this year's Honors Program, a 72-year tradition of recognizing rural community development clubs for their innovative ideas and grassroots solutions.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
northwestgeorgianews.com

Local Boy Scouts honored for achievement and service

The Cherokee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America is grateful to the Chattanooga community and sellout crowd for helping us honor the 2020-2021 Eagle Scout Class at the Gathering of Eagles. This event was held on December 3rd at the Westin in downtown Chattanooga and featured Jed Mescon...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
lcnme.com

SUPPORT LOCAL (STUDENTS)

This year, I have the distinct honor of providing color commentary for Medomak Valley varsity home games alongside Larry Sidelinger for Lincoln County Television. After filling in for a few games last season, Larry asked me to stick around for a few reasons: I like basketball, I like to talk, and, most important to him, I know how to keep scorebook.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
hngnews.com

Local veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

Quilts of Valor started in 2003 based on a mother’s dream to heal a son with a quilt. Now there are over 10,000 volunteers in 50 state swith over 245,000 quilts for “those touched by war in some way.”. On Oct. 26, 2021, at VFW 9362, Sugar River...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Army
Urbana Citizen

CBC honors local blood drive partners

WEST LIBERTY – Community Blood Center counts its blessings this holiday season by counting down 12 “Hometown Heroes” for each day of the “12 Days of Christmas Blood Drive.” Today we honor Quest Community Church and Pastor Bill Walker. They began the “12 Days of...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
The Holland Sentinel

Local author, volunteer honored by Holland DAR

HOLLAND — Holland's chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented two awards to local residents for community service and establishing excellence. The DAR Women in the Arts Recognition Award was given to Lynn Austin, an author and Hope College alumna. The award is given to recognize and honor a woman who has "established excellence" in her chosen field.
HOLLAND, MI
Laclede Record

Lebanon places wreaths to honor local veterans

Not too many years after Arlington National Cemetery first embraced the Wreaths Across America program and impressed the nation by decorating veteran graves with wreaths during the holiday season, local funeral director and community leader Kenny Howe decided to bring the program to Lebanon. Saturday, Dec. 18, is National Wreaths Across America Day when citizens across the country and many right here at home will gather to remember our fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom. A brief ceremony is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Mount Rose Memorial Park Cemetery located on South Missouri 5. The public is invited to attend and help place the wreaths throughout the cemetery. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
clemmonscourier.net

Hope named director of human resources at Salem Academy and College

WINSTON-SALEM — Salem Academy and College has named Orielle Hope director of human resources. Prior to joining Salem, she served as vice president for human resources at the Housing Authority of the City of High Point. Hope earned a master of science degree in human resources business and industry...
HIGH POINT, NC
wxxv25.com

Local Veteran & Service Dog Honored Nationally by VFW.

Gulfport veteran– Michael Bowin– and his service dog “Doc”– were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars “Still Serving Campaign” for his time serving his country and his community. A 21-year U.S. Navy Veteran– Bowin– has continued to feel the call to...
BILOXI, MS
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
Washington Post

The principal is cleaning the bathroom: Schools reel with staff shortages

Months after the academic year began, districts across the country have yet to solve crippling staff shortages that have forced a range of drastic adjustments. In Vermont, school board members are grabbing sponges and buckets to help the short-staffed custodial crew. In Nevada, principals are covering classrooms and vacuuming hallways — one is even cleaning toilets. In Massachusetts, National Guard troops have climbed behind the wheel to get kids from home to school. Around the country, teachers are missing planning periods to cover for absent colleagues, and the demand for substitutes has skyrocketed.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy