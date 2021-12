The American Legion Henry Schmitz Post 683 in St. Libory is celebrating its 100th anniversary. This Post was formed in 1920 with a charter being granted on September 20, 1920. Henry Schmitz was chosen as the namesake because he was the first local person to be killed during WWI, thus the name of the Post “The American Legion Henry Schmitz Post 683”. The Legion received their charter in 1920, but the 100th Anniversary celebration was delayed because of the pandemic.

SAINT LIBORY, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO