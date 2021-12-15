ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Not Much News To Justify XYO’s 2021 Value

By Will Ashworth
InvestorPlace
 2 days ago

It’s been about 10 weeks since I last wrote about XYO (CCC:XYO-USD) at the end of September. At the time, it had a market capitalization of $360 million. Today, it has shot up to to $432.8 million and is closing in on CoinMarketCap.com’s Top 100, currently sitting at the #148...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Bitcoin 'may not last that much longer,' academic warns

Eswar Prasad, senior professor of international trade policy at Cornell University, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" earlier this month: "Bitcoin itself may not last that much longer." Bitcoin's price has been highly volatile over the last few years and in the last month the price of a bitcoin has fallen...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

A Booming Industry With Huge Upside Potential

Full disclosure: I hate penny stocks. Most of the time, they pose as “get-rich-quick” opportunities when, in reality, they are often just really poorly run companies, with structurally flawed business models, shoddy management teams, and zero hope of unlocking real economic value for shareholders in the long run.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Cardano Critics Question the Reality of Crypto, But the Profits Are Real

Whether crypto has real, fundamental value — in a sense, whether it is real at all — is a question that weighs heavy on investor confidence. It doesn’t help when financial heavy weights like Jamie Dimon make such accusations publicly. They are so influential in the financial world that their comments help cement doubt. This is a disservice, because crypto coins like Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) present viable investment thesis. Traders who shut them out are missing out on tremendous potential opportunities. This is fact, not conjecture — just consider the returns to date.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

FUTU Stock: What Is Going on With Futu Holdings Today?

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock was down nearly 10% this morning on reports that new regulations from the Chinese government will limit its business. While Futu is disputing the report, an article from Reuters was enough to initially send the stock down today. This comes as FUTU stock has been under pressure lately on persistent reports that Chinese regulators are going to crackdown on online brokerages.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
InvestorPlace

YFI Crypto News: The Buyback News That’s Sending Yearn.Finance Sky-High

Yearn.Finance (CCC:YFI-USD) is taking the world by storm today. The ecosystem’s YFI token is flying, thanks to a bullish piece of YFI crypto news. An innovative, crypto-centric take on buybacks is allowing the network to repossess and dispose of assets. It seems investors are quite excited about a constricted circulation of the currency.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Best Sports Betting Stocks for 2022 to Buy Now

Sports betting is fast becoming mainstream as more states legalize it. More recently, legalization in New York state and Canada have provided tailwinds for the segment. After all, it is a steady source of tax revenue. Additionally, as esports grows in popularity, Wall Street pays increased attention to the segment as well. Therefore, let’s discuss the three best sports betting stocks to buy for 2022.
GAMBLING
InvestorPlace

Palantir Keeps Falling Despite Fantastic Financials

It’s really sad about Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock. Since the company released its stellar earnings report on Nov. 9, PLTR stock has been dropping like a rock. But it doesn’t deserve this. And it’s not like the stock is super overvalued. In fact, as I pointed out in my...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Want to Bet Against Cathie Wood Stocks in 2022? Consider the SARK ETF.

From earning the title of stock market influencer to launching the influential ARK Transparency ETF (BATS:CTRU), Cathie Wood continues to gain attention in 2021. However, as the year draws to a close, not all of this attention has been positive. With the omicron variant and rising consumer prices weighing on the market, her innovative picks have struggled. In fact, almost all of the stocks in her flagship innovation exchange-traded fund entered a bear market in early December. While some experts are betting that so-called Cathie Wood stocks could outperform again in 2022, others are taking a different approach and betting against Wood. One increasingly popular way to do so is through the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:SARK).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccc#Xyo Usd#Investorplace#Cfo#Xyo Network#Coin
InvestorPlace

Buy And Hold Alibaba Stock for the Long-Term

Can Chinese technology giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) get its mojo back? That’s the question being asked as the online retailer proceeds with a corporate reorganization and a growing number of influential people on Wall Street name BABA stock a top pick heading into 2022. Yet, it has been an extremely difficult year for the company and its shareholders.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

The 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now for Friday, Dec. 17

Shorted stocks continue to be of interest to retail traders looking for the next big day trade and we’re diving into some top candidates!. We’re pulling our short stock data from Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) user Will Meade. He’s a former hedge fund manager that’s grown a following of more than 270,000 users on the social media platform. Meade is collecting his data from S3.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Why Does Elon Musk Keep Selling Tesla Stock? 3 Experts Evaluate the Sales.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is continuing his selling spree. He started the week by selling another $906 million worth of Tesla stock. Just yesterday, he offloaded another $884 million, bringing his total close to $14 billion. While the electric vehicle innovator faces other reasons for turbulence, including bearish forecasts...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Launching Retail Support for Altcoin That’s Surged 74% in Just Two Days

Coinbase is rolling out support for a crypto newcomer across its full suite of retail trading applications. The leading US-based crypto exchange says it’s adding Decentralized Social (DESO) to Coinbase.com, as well as the platform’s iOS and Android apps. Early this week, Coinbase added DESO to its professional...
RETAIL
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
CURRENCIES
InvestorPlace

ContextLogic Is Only a Buy at $2 if Changes Are Made

I’m not a fan of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH). I’ve continually recommended readers remain skeptical about WISH stock. As for my $2 recommendation, that came in August as a last-resort suggestion:. “If you bought WISH stock in the teens, you better hope and pray that this logistics pivot works. If...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

SPLK, PLAN, RAMP: Analyst Names 3 Software Stocks Ready to Rebound

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne recently weighed in on the tech sector and named three software stocks that are ready for a rebound. According to the analyst, there are underperformers in the market this year that could see a return to form. That includes some companies that have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Think About Decades, Not Days, with QuantumScape

Suffice it to say that it hasn’t been an easy year for investors in solid-state electric-vehicle (EV) battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). There has been little in the way of comfort or consolation as QS stock, the former high flyer, fell out of favor on Wall Street. I must admit,...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

CALT Stock Pops on Major FDA News. What to Know.

Little-known Swedish biotech firm Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) is up nearly 40% today after reporting an accelerated approval process from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its medication to treat kidney disease. In a news release, Calliditas Therapeutics said that the FDA has accelerated the approval of its Tarpeyo...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy