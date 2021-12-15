ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cardano Requires Maximum Trust in Your Technical Analysis

By Josh Enomoto
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

One of the most exciting alternative cryptocurrencies, Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) easily invites itself among the top winners during this crypto rally. Given the present fallout that might seem an odd statement, but sentiment was sky-high for ADA coins earlier this year. Backed by a strong fundamental case and celebrity enthusiasm,...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD is correcting towards 1.1227; it has already reached the short-term target at 1.1238. Possibly, today the pair may start a new growth to reach 1.1290 and then resume trading downwards to return to 1.1227. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. GBPUSD is falling with the short-term target...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Stopped by Dollar's Recovery

Although the global central banks decided to tighten their monetary policies, including those who actually raised interest rates, appetite for safe havens increased amid global fears of the Omicron variant which threatens a global closure on Christmas. Accordingly, the price of gold returned to the resistance level of $1815 before closing trading around the level of $1798, with the recovery of the US dollar. Gold prices recorded a weekly rise of 1.3%, reducing its decline since the beginning of the year to date to less than 5%.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Battle for Safe Havens

The US Federal Reserve’s indications about the future of tightening its policy contributed to strong gains for the dollar pairs. The USD/JPY rebounded to the level of 114.27, but investors returned to buying havens amid global concern about the Omicron variant, which hampered the optimism of central banks. Accordingly, the currency pair returned to the support level at 113.13 at the end of last week's trading, before closing trading around the 113.70 level, waiting for anything new. In a surprising pivotal policy, the US Federal Reserve accelerated the withdrawal of its asset-purchasing program and laid out a roadmap for eight interest rate increases through 2024. Chairman Jerome Powell also raised the possibility that the US central bank would start withdrawing liquidity before too long by reducing its large balance sheet.
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Stock Wilts: A Technical Analysis

The stock has been trading in a steady downward trend for the past few months and looking to see if it can make a reversal. Canopy Growth was down 9.8% at $8.65 at time of publication. Shares have been attempting to cross above the $60 level for a time, as...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy if Covid-19 Becomes Endemic

When news first spread about the coronavirus’ omicron variant, many folks must have had a sinking feeling in their stomach. After encouraging progress combating delta, initial reports suggested that omicron was much more transmissible. Soon, countries started shutting their borders to buy themselves time against the unknown. And that triggered new strategies for stocks to buy.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA Signals Bullish Divergence, a Retest of $1.3 Incoming?

Despite ADA dropping to support, it has formed a bullish divergence, indicating a possible move higher soon. ADA retested the support at $1.2 yesterday, making a lower low. However, the RSI has made a higher low, signaling a bullish divergence. So long the key support level holds, ADA has a good chance of getting back into the uptrend and maybe attempting to break out of the resistance at $1.3.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Stocks#Inflation#Ccc#Ada Usd#Bloomberg#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Nomura#Americans
ambcrypto.com

Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu Price Analysis: 18 December

Cardano found strong support at $1.2, while Solana also saw demand at the $168-$170 area. However, if Bitcoin slides towards the $42k pocket over the next few days, most altcoins can expect to see heavy red. Shiba Inu also faced strong selling pressure. Cardano [ADA]. ADA formed a descending triangle...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

General Motors Stock Moves Lower: A Technical Analysis

No further details were provided for why Ammann left. General Motors was down 4.76% at $55.60 ahead of the close. Shares have been attempting to cross above the $60 level for a time as it has held as a strong resistance area for the stock. The higher low trendline in the ascending triangle pattern has been broken as the stock was unable to breakout and still holds the $60 level as resistance.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

The Fed’s Decision Raises More Questions for SoFi Technologies

It’s the disclosure that everyone interested in the investment markets were waiting for. As InvestorPlace financial news writer Samuel O’Brient noted, the Federal Reserve recently met to discuss current economic challenges, particularly the soaring inflation rate. While the subsequent answer soothed benchmark indices, it leaves a question mark for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), particularly as SOFI stock is levered toward interest rates.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
kitco.com

Gold price technical analysis: upside levels in focus

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price retreating persist?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retracing down after hitting two-week high above the 200-period moving average MA(200) yesterday. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1311. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1340. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Eyes on ECB Decision

The Federal Reserve's decision to end its purchase program and raise US interest rates next year was priced in by the markets, which prompted the EUR/USD to increase its losses to the 1.2221 support level before rebounding and settling around the 1.2290 level as of this writing. The analysis after the investors understood the content of the decisions and the statements of Fed Chairman Powell. Today, the currency pair is awaiting the most recent announcement of the European Central Bank's policies.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Indicators Heading to Downside

Gold futures contracts joined the financial markets that are negatively affected, as gold fell to $1766 before settling around $1772 as of this writing. This decline was caused by the strength of the US dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, which may determine the fate of gold prices, the economy and the stock market in 2022.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Stability for Now

The GBP/USD has been moving in narrow ranges with a stable bearish bias around the 1.3240 level, and yesterday touched the 1.3190 support level after the improvement in British jobs and wages numbers. Today, UK inflation figures will be released through the CPI and PPI readings. Then there will be an important announcement for the Forex market in general, which is the US Federal Reserve's announcement of an update on its monetary policy.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD. Will Momentum Resume?

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, EUR/AUD - Talking Points. AUD/USD has steadied after a weakening period as it consolidates. EUR/AUD has moved back to the middle of a broad range after testing the high. AUD has mixed momentum for now. Will a trend emerge in AUD/USD or EUR/AUD?. AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS. AUD/USD...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy