Since December began, Chinese companies that trade on major U.S. exchanges have faced a difficult economic landscape as tensions have escalated between both governments. Early in the month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that all international companies that refused to comply with regulatory orders from U.S. agencies would face delisting. While most countries have been cooperating with such policies for years, China has refused thus far. Furthermore, its government was quick to respond with regulatory measures that pressured companies to delist themselves. Today brought the news that several online brokers have been caught in this crossfire. As a result, Chinese stocks in the fintech sector are down today.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO