‘The Challenge’: Who Wins ‘Spies, Lies and Allies’? Plus, a Twist About the Prize Money (RECAP)

Season 37 of The Challenge is here: Spies Lies & Allies, which pairs up some international reality star show stars with American counterparts as pairs try to win their share of $1 million. It’s a sequel of sorts to Double Agents, in which everyone paired up … but then could switch as the season went on.
The latest season of The Challenge, subtitled Spies, Lies, and Allies, has proved to be quite the dramatic one. The drama took a major turn during a recent episode, as host TJ Lavin announced to the cast that Ashley Mitchell was disqualified from the show for breaking a rule. Since the show did not give a specific explanation regarding her exit, fans were left wondering what truly happened to the reality star.
This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. When the lease on my old apartment expired at the end of March, I made the decision to finally go it alone: Thanks to Covid-19 rent deals in New York City and a raise at work, I was finally able to sign a new lease for my very own one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan starting in April.
At 41 years old, Chris Tamburello — better known as CT to fans — has put together an unbelievable career on MTV’s competition reality series, The Challenge. He made two finals in his first two appearances. There were some altercations that got him sent home early. After a couple of wins, he stepped back from the show for a few seasons.
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's finale of The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies. The champs are here! After a long, grueling season, CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark have won The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies. This season's two-day final included a surprise purge elimination that saw Clark forced...
Comments / 0