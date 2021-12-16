ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google

Podcast: Just don’t be sus, ok?

By Cadillac Jack: My Second Act
appenmedia.com
 1 day ago

Google wants you to delete your recent search history, they must know something. Donna says “no problem,” just don’t be so suspect. Donna kicks...

www.appenmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 17 Channels Friday

Whether you're getting comfortable on the couch after a long day or looking to catch your favorite team's game, there's nothing quite like being able to unwind in front of the TV. And thanks to new streaming services and technology, it's never been easier to get precisely what you want out of every viewing experience. But if you're a subscriber of one major TV provider, you could be about to lose more than a dozen channels by the end of the week. Read on to see if your must-see shows are affected.
TV & VIDEOS
Pleated-Jeans.com

People Are Sharing Shower Curtains They Don’t Regret Buying (40 Pics)

Showering should be a relaxing part of your day. Part of contributing to that relaxing vibe is having a bathroom that fits your personality. The easiest way to change that is to pick a unique shower curtain to inspire you. I bet the shower thoughts of these people sharing their funny shower curtains are pretty wild.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sus#Caddy
Fast Company

Your best employee just quit. Should you extend a counteroffer?

You dread that moment when one of your people schedules a meeting to tell you that they have just accepted a job somewhere else. As a manager, you feel rejected, maybe even abandoned, and now have another problem on your hands—an empty position, a new person to hire and onboard, lost business. The fight in you comes out, and you might wonder what you can do to make them stay, and you reach for the counteroffer. So the question stands: Should you offer more money?
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
WTAX

Boomer habits that young people hate

Someone asked young people to name OLD people trends they’d like to get rid of. Here are a few things Boomers do that young people hate . . . Claiming “the customer is always right.” Employees should be allowed to stand up for themselves if someone’s being unreasonable. The “workhorse”...
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

I'm a Black woman and the metaverse scares me – here’s how to make the next iteration of the internet inclusive

Marginalized people often suffer the most harm from unintended consequences of new technologies. For example, the algorithms that automatically make decisions about who gets to see what content or how images are interpreted suffer from racial and gender biases. People who have multiple marginalized identities, such as being Black and disabled, are even more at risk than those with a single marginalized identity. This is why when Mark Zuckerberg laid out his vision for the metaverse – a network of virtual environments in which many people can interact with one another and digital objects – and said that it will touch...
TECHNOLOGY
dexerto.com

What does 2tnslppbntso mean on TikTok? Classic Spanish challenge goes viral

A classic Spanish language trick has gone viral on TikTok once again, as users confuse others by making them read out ‘2tnslppbntso’ but what does it actually stand for?. As TikTok has blown up in popularity and become a go-to social media platform for the masses, it has developed a life of its own when it comes to viral posts and trends.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The American Genius

Millennial jokes they let slide, but ‘Ok Boomer’ can get you fired

(EDITORIAL) The law says age-based clapbacks are illegal when aimed at some groups but not others. Pfft. Okay, Boomer. A brand new meme is out and about, and it’s looking like it’ll have the staying power of ‘Fleek’ and ‘Yeet!’. Yessiree, ‘Okay, Boomer’ as related...
LAW
firstsportz.com

Speculations on Pokimane switching to YouTube from Twitch

Pokimane switching to YouTube from Twitch: There has been a lot of rumors lately about popular streamers like Pokimane shifting from her current platform Twitch to Youtube. In her recent streams, she has been talking about both platforms with her viewers. Ever since a flock of streamers started shifting towards...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Tab

Meet MrBeast: The YouTuber who gives away millions of dollars to random people

The name MrBeast is everywhere right now but no one seems to know much about him or his personal life beyond YouTube. We all just know he makes ridiculous amounts of money by pulling off wild stunts on his YouTube channel and giving away millions of dollars and insane prizes to random people. But he’s actually one of YouTube’s biggest creators which makes sense considering how much he earns from his career in social media.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy