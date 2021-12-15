ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No early indication of technical fault in Paris Tesla crash

By James Carter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday there was no suggestion at this stage that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla (NASDAQ:) Model 3 was caused by a technical fault. Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the cars in its...

CNN

Paris taxi firm suspends Tesla fleet after fatal accident

Paris — France's transport minister said on Wednesday there was no suggestion at this stage that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 taxi was caused by a technical fault. Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the 37 Model 3 cars...
TRAFFIC
teslarati.com

Tesla taxi driver in Paris investigated for ‘suspected manslaughter’ following crash

A taxi driver who was operating a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last Saturday is now under a “formal investigation for suspected manslaughter” following the accident. Over the weekend, a French taxi driver employed by Parisian taxi company G7 crashed a Tesla Model 3, resulting in the death of one and twenty injured pedestrians, three of which are in critical condition. The driver told French authorities and his lawyer that the Model 3 accelerated on its own. However, a statement from Tesla executives in Europe, who spoke to France’s Transport Minister, stated that there was no indication of a technical fault, meaning the accident would have been caused by driver error. The driver, who is now in custody with French police for “suspected manslaughter,” said his foot was applied on the brake pedal when the vehicle accelerated on its own. The driver said he attempted to slow the vehicle down by hitting obstacles with the car, including trash bins.
TRAFFIC
Autoblog

Runaway Tesla leaves trail of destruction in Paris

PARIS — The off-duty taxi driver who crashed a Tesla Model 3 in Paris on Saturday night plowed through metal posts, a row of pay-to-ride bicycles, a recycling bin full of glass and hit pedestrians and a van before finally coming to a halt, witnesses said. Tillard Diomande was...
WORLD
raleighnews.net

Investigation underway after Tesla taxi in Paris crashes, one dead

PARIS, France: fter a fatal accident over the weekend that killed one person and injured 20, G7, Paris' largest taxi firm, suspended its use of Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet. Tesla claims the car, which has self-driving features such as automatic steering, has no technical problems, but Paris...
TRAFFIC
