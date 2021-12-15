ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After A Deadly Accident, A Paris Cab Company Has Suspended the Usage of Tesla Vehicles

By James Dodson
Cover picture for the articleFollowing a fatal accident involving one of the vehicles over the weekend, a major Paris cab firm has banned its usage of Tesla Model 3 vehicles. G7 Taxi said in an interview that it would stop the usage of 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet until the detective investigation...

#Tesla Cars#Tesla Autopilot#Vehicles#Paris Cab Company Has#G7 Taxi#Rumeur Publique#French#Reuters
raleighnews.net

Investigation underway after Tesla taxi in Paris crashes, one dead

PARIS, France: fter a fatal accident over the weekend that killed one person and injured 20, G7, Paris' largest taxi firm, suspended its use of Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet. Tesla claims the car, which has self-driving features such as automatic steering, has no technical problems, but Paris...
TRAFFIC
d1softballnews.com

G7 Paris stops the Tesla Model 3 after a serious accident

G7, the Parisian taxi company, has suspended the Tesla Model 3s in its fleet from service after the fatal accident that occurred last week. The accident was particularly serious. One of the G7 drivers, currently off duty, was driving a Model 3 taxi in Paris when he lost control of the car. Has hit a cyclist and several pedestrians before crashing into a van. The budget is one dead and 20 wounded, including three in critical condition. The driver, practically unharmed, justified himself by saying that a “technical problemor ”caused the car to accelerate by itself. Reopening the controversy on “unintended accelerations ”, the unwanted accelerations, which has already led to a recall imposed by the authorities in China. And also to an investigation opened by the body that supervises road safety in the USA, l‘NHTSA. However, the investigation has ended with an archiving, attributing to “human error”The cause of the accidents. At this point, the investigation opened by the French prosecutor becomes crucial, also given the gravity of the accident.
TRAFFIC
Carscoops

Tesla Finds No Evidence Of Technical Fault In Fatal Paris Crash That Caused Taxi Fleet To Suspend All Model 3s

Tesla told the French government that there was no indication that a technical fault was to blame for a fatal accident that involved a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last weekend. The car, an off-duty taxicab, was stopped at a red light when it suddenly accelerated, hitting and dragging a cyclist who later died, Reuters reports, citing police sources. The driver then said he attempted to turn into obstacles to slow the car down.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
