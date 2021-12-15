ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No early indication of technical fault in Paris Tesla crash - French minister

trust.org
 4 days ago

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday there was no suggestion at this stage that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla Model 3 was caused by a technical fault. Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the cars...

news.trust.org

Jalopnik

Paris Taxi Firm Suspends Tesla Model 3 Fleet After Deadly Crash

A taxi firm in Paris has suspended its fleet of Tesla Model 3 cars after one of its drivers crashed into a cyclist on Saturday (December 11), killing the rider and injuring 20 other people. So far, it is not yet clear whether the car was operating in Tesla’s Autopilot...
TRAFFIC
teslarati.com

Tesla taxi driver in Paris investigated for ‘suspected manslaughter’ following crash

A taxi driver who was operating a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last Saturday is now under a “formal investigation for suspected manslaughter” following the accident. Over the weekend, a French taxi driver employed by Parisian taxi company G7 crashed a Tesla Model 3, resulting in the death of one and twenty injured pedestrians, three of which are in critical condition. The driver told French authorities and his lawyer that the Model 3 accelerated on its own. However, a statement from Tesla executives in Europe, who spoke to France’s Transport Minister, stated that there was no indication of a technical fault, meaning the accident would have been caused by driver error. The driver, who is now in custody with French police for “suspected manslaughter,” said his foot was applied on the brake pedal when the vehicle accelerated on its own. The driver said he attempted to slow the vehicle down by hitting obstacles with the car, including trash bins.
TRAFFIC
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 taxi fleet in Paris dispelled following crash despite ‘no technical problems’

A fleet of 37 Tesla Model 3 all-electric sedans has been dispelled from French taxi company G7’s operational vehicles. G7, a Paris-based taxi servicer, has stated that it has removed each of its Model 3 units from its operational taxi fleet, despite there being any evidence of technical problems in the vehicle, nor have any conclusions been reached regarding the possible use of Tesla’s Autopilot functionality.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Autoblog

Runaway Tesla leaves trail of destruction in Paris

PARIS — The off-duty taxi driver who crashed a Tesla Model 3 in Paris on Saturday night plowed through metal posts, a row of pay-to-ride bicycles, a recycling bin full of glass and hit pedestrians and a van before finally coming to a halt, witnesses said. Tillard Diomande was...
WORLD
raleighnews.net

Investigation underway after Tesla taxi in Paris crashes, one dead

PARIS, France: fter a fatal accident over the weekend that killed one person and injured 20, G7, Paris' largest taxi firm, suspended its use of Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet. Tesla claims the car, which has self-driving features such as automatic steering, has no technical problems, but Paris...
TRAFFIC
Speeding Tesla caught on camera before deadly Paris crash
