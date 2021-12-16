Marshall falls to Ohio 75-65, snaps three-game winning streak

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Marshall struggled to find consistency on the offensive end, falling to Ohio 75-65 Wednesday, losing their first game in two weeks.

The Herd offense shot just 37 percent, trailing 39-28 at the break. Sophomore Obinna Anochi-Killen led the way for Marshall with 18 pts and nine rebounds.

“Games are played, sometimes you don’t make chip shots, [Ohio] made chip shots,” Marshall Head Coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They’re physical, we weren’t, I mean it’s as simple as that. This isn’t Einstein’s game. This is a game that is physical, you make quick decisions. Going down 17 because we can’t throw it in the ocean we outplayed them the rest of the way. So we just got to be better getting the ball in the basket.”

Mark Sears scored a game-high 24 points for Ohio. The Bobcats improve to 8-2 on the season.

Marshall will next face Northern Iowa Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center at 4 p.m.

