Pentucket Regional High School Offers In-Person and Online Concerts

The Minnewaska Area High School Music Department presented its 30th Annual Sounds of the Season Holiday Choir Concert on Sunday, December 12, featuring the High School Concert Choir, 9th and 10th grade Varsity Choir, 7th and 8th grade Choir, High School Jazz Choir, Men’s Jazz Choir, Women’s Jazz Choir and Junior High Jazz Choir. The students, under the direction of Gordy Moeller and Susan Morton, performed holiday classics such as Silent Night, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and Ding! Dong! Merrily on High as well as some popular Christmas music from movies and shows such as The Muppet Christmas Carol and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Comments / 0