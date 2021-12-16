Pentucket Regional High School Offers In-Person and Online Concerts

As the world returns gradually to normal from the pandemic, one market that is wishing well for a rebound is the music industry. Lockdowns, coupled with a fear of contracting an unknown and serious virus at the time caused a huge crash in revenue for artists, who could no longer perform live concerts. The result was the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs. According to Rolling Stone Magazine, the concert industry has lost $9.7 billion in ticket sales since the start of 2020, and another $30 billion in sponsorships and marketing.

