Pentucket Regional High School Offers In-Person and Online Concerts

By WHAV Staff
 1 day ago
Pentucket Regional High School plans two in-person concerts featuring student talent, beginning tomorrow night. Café Jazz takes place Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., in the Pentucket Regional High School cafeteria....

Northern Essex Community College Invites Photograph Entries for its 60th Anniversary

Northern Essex Community College is collecting photos through Jan.14 for a mosaic celebrating the college’s 60th anniversary. Alumni, current students, former and current faculty and staff and the community at large are invited to submit photographs celebrating their connections to the college. These include graduation and other campus photos as well as recent photos with anniversary greetings and simple portraits.
ESSEX, MA
