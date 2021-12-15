ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The merry return of Christmas cards

Eunice News
 2 days ago

Christmas card trends are telling — they speak to the mood of the country...

WTAX

Christmas decoration safety tops holiday season worries

We all know the holiday season brings stress and chaos, but what are the top concerns on America’s minds? A new survey reports that nearly 44% of respondents said that decorating the house causes them to worry about safety—especially in houses with children or pets. These concerns have led people away from decorations like tinsel and fake snow, favoring simple electric lights instead. The survey also mentioned that the bulk of most house’s holiday budget is spent on the tree itself, then doors and windows—a budget which averaged around $213 per year on decorations!
The Independent

14 best last-minute Christmas gifts that still have the wow factor

In the immortal words of Slade, “it’s Christmaaaaas”. How did that happen? December seemingly flashed by in a blink of an eye. And with all the festivities and fun, you’ll be forgiven for forgetting a very important person on your Christmas list.Considering you’re now a little strapped for time, we’ve done the elf work for you and compiled a guide to the best last-minute Christmas gifts.For whatever reason you’re not going to be with your giftee this Christmas, these presents are the perfect option too because they don’t require you to give them in person. And best of all, all...
LIFESTYLE
Up North Voice

Hello December! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays!

Dec. 16 – Christmas buffet style dinner from 2-3 p.m. This is a dine-in only event, no to go orders will be served that day. We have started working on our Christmas boxes. We are always looking for donations to help with this. Some items that would be helpful would be puzzle books, soaps, body washes, lotions, paper products such as: toilet paper, Kleenex, paper towel or napkins, socks for men or women, cleaning supplies, candy, and wrapping paper.
OSCODA COUNTY, MI
countryliving.com

Can You Find Santa's Missing Hat in the Christmas Wrapping Paper?

Another day in December, another seek-and-find puzzle to get you in the holiday spirit, and this brainteaser is, hands down, one of the most difficult puzzles you've ever seen. With Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa just around the corner, holidaycottages.co.uk is prompting brainteaser-lovers everywhere to find Santa's missing hat in this holiday wrapping paper that's covered in winter fun.
Fortune

Would you spend $40,000 on a Christmas sweater?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There’s something about the holiday season that makes people go a little insane when it comes to sweaters. Fashion don’ts become hot trends. And shoppers shell out hefty amounts for something they may wear just once or twice.
APPAREL
Parade

40 Christmas Traditions to Make Your Family's Holiday Season Merry and Bright

More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They’re a source of comfort and nostalgia to when the world felt safer, cozier, and, if we’re being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
CELEBRATIONS
The Holland Sentinel

Very Merry Meijer surprises customers with $1,000 gift cards

GRAND RAPIDS — Hundreds of Meijer customers and team members across the Midwest were surprised with more than $500,000 in holiday shopping sprees on Saturday, Dec. 4. The giveaways were part of the store's Very Merry Meijer tradition. Each location gave a $1,000 gift card to a single in-person shopper, plus $100 coupons to five pickup customers. Three team members in each store were also given $200 gift cards to "thank them for their efforts this holiday season."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Conversation U.S.

'Twas the night before Christmas' helped make the modern Santa – and led to a literary whodunit

The poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known by its opening line “‘Twas the Night before Christmas,” has a special place among Christmas traditions, right alongside hot chocolate, caroling and bright lights. It has also inspired the modern image of Santa Claus as a jolly old man sporting red and a round belly. But this poem has been steeped in controversy, and debate still looms over who the true author is. Traditionally, Clement C. Moore – a 19th-century scholar at the General Theological Seminary in New York, where I work as a reference librarian – has been credited with writing...
WISCONSIN STATE
purewow.com

25 Holiday Wreaths for Last-Minute Decorators to Spread Cheer in a Hurry

You put it off and put it off, and now, some how, some way, Christmas is less than two weeks away—and your decorations are sorely lacking. If you're looking to add a seasonal touch to your home in a hurry, then it's time to pick up some of the most traditional, beloved decorations around: holiday wreaths. If you're having visions of the homey but less-than-chic pieces that your dear old gran used to hang, think again: This décor has come a long way. Today's wreaths come in a wide range of styles and shapes that will lend a festive touch to even the most modern of homes. Whether you're looking for a super sophisticated arrangement or one that gives you serious nostalgia, we've pulled up the sleeves of our oh-so-fabulous ugly sweaters to find you the best holiday wreaths to make your entryway, wall or mantel merry, taking into consideration their aesthetic, durability and ease of use.
HOME & GARDEN

