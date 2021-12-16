CARTOON: Second fiddle

This week, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki "Is Vice President [Kamala] Harris still in charge of addressing the root causes of migration from El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala?" It wasn’t a trick question and yet the answer was clearly complicated. Harris has largely...
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award. Vice President Kamala Harris has failed in all of her important assignments, with the exception of making President Joe Biden look good in comparison. By Michael Ramirez...
Sean Hannity slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to live up to her responsibilities in the White House on "Hannity" Monday. In March, President Joe Biden appointed Harris to handle the border crisis amid rising encounters between illegal immigrants and Border Patrol. "In fact, no vice president in U.S....
This is a rush transcript from, "Hannity", December 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: We're out of time tonight. We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. You know what we're like, we won't repeat it. Now,...
Crime becomes a top voter concern as the United States endures a crime wave after liberal criminal justice reforms. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award. THE LATEST. By Michael Ramirez / RJ. December...
US Vice President Kamala Harris has lashed out at the media in a Sunday interview, claiming journalists have been focused on the wrong things and created ?ridiculous headlines.?. Harris pointed to a recent story in the press about her purchase of $500-worth of cookware from a Parisian homewares shop and...
Wall Street Journal columnist and former speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, Peggy Noonan, offered some leadership advice to Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. The subtitle on Noonan’s column warned that Harris’ “shaky standing is a danger to the country given the position she could fill” — referencing Harris’ abysmally low approval ratings and lackluster political clout. Noonan’s central thesis is that Harris “needs to get serious” for the good of the country, in the event she were to become president.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been condemned for calling a bogus race attack on disgraced actor Jussie Smollett a "modern day lynching". The day after Smollett was convicted of staging the 2019 incident both the president and vice-president had failed to remove old tweets supportive of him, and neither made any immediate comment about the verdict.
If the 2024 presidential election is between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the former president will win handily, a new poll projects. The Harvard/HarrisX poll, conducted among 1,989 respondents between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, found that in a hypothetical Trump-Harris matchup, Trump receives 50% support, Harris receives 41% support and 9% are unsure. Trump would win the Electoral College in a landslide with that margin.
At the outset of the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris was a media darling, portrayed as the heir apparent and always willing to make a public appearance. In fact, the White House was so high on Ms. Harris in the early days that it instructed media to “please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications.”
Way back in 2015, after reality-star, talk-show host Donald Trump announced he was running for president, Democrats were ecstatic. “Hey,” they said giddily to one another, “let’s make that wacky billionaire the face of the Republican Party!”. That didn’t work out so well. In fact, it can...
Recent reports of increasing turmoil within Vice President Kamala Harris' office is leading to renewed speculation whether the California Democrat is unfit for the high office she holds. New York Post columnist Miranda Devine told Fox News on Monday that the former senator was "elevated above her ability" when President...
(Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders is leaving by the end of the year, the latest high-profile departure from her office amid growing concerns over her communication strategy and how well the first woman to hold the job is being positioned for future political roles.
In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On December 15, the day after the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden as the next president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky quietly told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that he planned to acknowledge that former Vice President Biden had won the presidency. That was before he had an epic conversation with Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court commission, which released its final report last week, offered no recommendations about expanding the number of justices. But that hasn’t stopped progressives from continuing to embrace court packing as a means of advancing their radical agenda. In a sense, the panel’s decision to...
On March 9, 2020—just days after Joe Biden effectively secured his position as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president—then-candidate Biden described himself as “a bridge” to a new generation of Democratic leaders who are “the future of this country.”. From the outset of his campaign,...
After former President Donald Trump shocked the United States with an underdog win in the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton, there could be a potential for them to face a rematch in 2024, according to one political insider. And with Joe Biden’s decreasing approval numbers and Vice President Kamala...
The most famous quotes Bill Clinton ever uttered as president were whoppers. Think: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” or, “I didn’t inhale.” Less than one year into his presidency, Joe Biden is on a similar course, telling the American people that “my Build Back Better agenda costs zero dollars.”
