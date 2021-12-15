ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In pictures: Kim Jong Un's decade of total but isolated rule

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
 4 days ago

Since assuming power 10 years ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ruled the isolated country with absolute power, significantly expanded its nuclear arsenal and become...

americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea orders people to pay for candies as gifts from leader Kim Jong Un

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Local governments in North Korea are scrambling to make candies in preparation for a nationwide celebration of leader Kim Jong Un’s birthday in January, but the government is forcing hungry citizens to pay for it, sources in the country told RFA.
AFP

Pictures worth a thousand weapons? Kim Jong Un's image politics

From the youthful party functionary to the leader riding a horse through mountain snows, North Korea has sought to portray Kim Jong Un as increasingly both authoritative and popular over his decade in power. - White horse - Image was "particularly important" to Kim when he was rushed into power after the death of his father Kim Jong Il on December 17, 2011, said Jean Lee, senior fellow at the Wilson Center.
Telegraph

North Korea bans laughing for 11 days of mourning for 10th anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death

North Koreans have been banned from showing any sign of happiness for 11 days in order to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il. The restrictions include an explicit ban on laughter and alcohol during the 11-day period of mourning. On the exact anniversary of Kim Jong-il’s death, December 17, North Koreans will even be banned from going grocery shopping.
TheDailyBeast

How Kim Jong Un Became the World’s Most Bloodthirsty Dictator

SEOUL—Ten years after the death of North Korea’s long-ruling father, Kim Jong Il, his youngest son Kim Jong Un has ruthlessly tightened one-man rule but failed miserably to meet the basic needs of the vast majority of his poverty-stricken country’s 25.6 million people. The kid was just...
WPXI Pittsburgh

10 years at helm, Kim Jong Un's nukes are still 'magic wand'

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — As Kim Jong Un marks 10 years in power this week, the world still doesn't quite know what to make of the North Korean leader. Is he the playful scamp who once gave an underling a piggyback ride after a rocket engine test? Or the Western-educated leader tearfully commiserating with his people's economic misery? How about the global statesman, shaking hands with South Korean and American leaders? Or maybe the brutal pragmatist who had his uncle and virtual No. 2 — along with dozens of others — executed?
arcamax.com

A decade later, North Korea under Kim Jong Un is even more isolated and oppressed

The chubby-cheeked 27-year-old trudged alongside his father’s hearse that snowy, overcast day 10 years ago, gazing downward and away from the gaggle of cameras trained on him. With his father’s abrupt passing, Kim Jong Un, third-generation heir to one of the world’s last communist bastions, was now in charge...
The Independent

North Korea’s private sector overtakes state for first time under Kim Jong-un

In a first under Kim Jong-un’s regime, North Korea’s private sector has outraced the state-run industry in more than 10 years to rank as the top economic performer, signaling an indication of a positive trend in the financially-drained Korean country.The private sector’s activity soared by about 28 per cent from a decade ago and now constitutes 38 per cent of North Korea’s economy, according to a report by South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Thursday.The report detailed the changes introduced by Mr Kim on the political, economic and social fronts, confirming that the country has expanded its military muscle. But it...
WEKU

North Korea's Kim at a critical crossroads a decade into his rule

SEOUL, South Korea — Too young. Too weak. Too inexperienced. Since taking power following his father's sudden death 10 years ago, Kim Jong Un has erased the widespread doubts that greeted his early attempts to extend his family's brutal dynastic grip over North Korea. Early predictions about a regency,...
Council on Foreign Relations

How Kim Jong-un Advanced North Korea’s Military in a Decade

Kim Jong-un’s first ten years as North Korea’s leader were marked by economic failures, halting nuclear diplomacy, and a steady ramp-up of military power. What were the successes and failures of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s first decade in power?. After coming to power in December 2011,...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ten years of the Rocket Man: what's Kim Jong-un achieved

When he took over as North Korean leader from his father back in 2011, the West predicted he was too young and inexperienced to survive long. Kim's been defying the odds ever since. Ten years ago this month, North Korea's Kim Jong-il passed away following a long decline in his...
BBC

Kim Jong-un: N Korean defectors reflect on last decade

It's 10 years since an untested 27-year-old took power in North Korea and in that time few world leaders have generated as many headlines. But what has it been like living under Kim Jong-un? The sound of wailing filled the streets of Pyongyang. Students in their school uniforms fell to...
Times-Herald

Kim Jong Un's missile and nuclear development

Since taking over supreme leadership a decade ago, Kim has presented many faces to an insatiably curious world, but while the image shifts perhaps the most telling way to consider Kim is through his persistent pursuit of a nuclear weapons program meant to target America and its allies. (15. Dec.)
