In pictures: Kim Jong Un's decade of total but isolated rule

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — As Kim Jong Un marks 10 years in power this week, the world still doesn't quite know what to make of the North Korean leader. Is he the playful scamp who once gave an underling a piggyback ride after a rocket engine test? Or the Western-educated leader tearfully commiserating with his people's economic misery? How about the global statesman, shaking hands with South Korean and American leaders? Or maybe the brutal pragmatist who had his uncle and virtual No. 2 — along with dozens of others — executed?

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO