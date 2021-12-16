Carolyn Hax: How to ask groom’s ‘tightwad’ parents — tactfully! — to help pay for reception?

When you're a young mother working full-time to make ends meet, it's never easy. You'll need all the help you can get, and more often than not it's friends and family who step in to babysit your child as you go to work. It's pretty common for grandparents to watch their grandkids during the daytime and this also helps create a strong bond. However, one grandmother put a price on it and demanded her daughter pay her to look after her grandchild. She took to Reddit to share her story and asked if she was being a jerk by charging her daughter a price for babysitting her grandchild. One could make the argument that labor is labor at the end of the day and needs to be compensated, especially when you consider how the economy rarely accounts for the work of women at home. However, Reddit users said she wasn't accounting for the fact that her daughter barely made ends meet and it was cruel to charge her for it.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO