Wyden, Schiff, Meeks and Maloney Lead House and Senate Democrats in Calling for Magnitsky Act Sanctions Against Companies That Enable Human Rights Abuses

 4 days ago

Letter Urges Biden Administration to Sanction Hacking Companies that Target Journalists, Activists and Political Rivals on Behalf of Authoritarian Regimes. Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., today called on the Biden Administration to sanction four mercenary hacking corporations under the Global...

