The Qt Company Products Are Not Affected by CVE-2021-44228 (Log4j vulnerability)

By Tuukka Turunen
Qt Blog
 4 days ago

None of The Qt Company products are affected by the Apache Log4j vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228). The vulnerable or any other versions of the Apache log4j library are not used...

www.qt.io

