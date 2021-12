Tonight on The Resident season 5 episode 10, we were introduced to a new character in Dr. Kincaid “Cade” Sullivan, played by Kaley Ronayne. So what do we know about her right now? She’s a doctor used to doing a lot of work out in the field, and she also carries with her a lot of mystery. She tends to travel around a lot and did Earthquake relief in Haiti; she’s also somewhat of a mystery. Is she hiding something? This is something that the writers may be planning to unleash a little bit later on. Conrad and Devon tried their best to search for her records or any information about her online; ultimately, they pulled up nothing. It is highly unusual for someone her age to have virtually no online footprint at all.

