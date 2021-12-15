Qt Design Studio 2.3 Released

Playdead has seemingly released a new image from its third game in development, which goes by the name Game 3 as it does not yet have a formal title. Playdead is one of the most intriguing developers in games and in no small part due to the mystery around their games. It isn’t a very public studio, opting to tease out an image here or there rather than a full blog post with trailers and more like many others in the industry. And it’s seemingly not beholden to any kind of timelines...because the studio just releases games when it wants to, and it works – both Limbo and Inside reviewed really well, especially here at Game Informer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO