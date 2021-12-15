ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Qt Design Studio 2.3 Released

By Thomas Hartmann
Qt Blog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are happy to announce the release of Qt Design Studio 2.3. Qt Design Studio is a UI design and development tool that enables designers and developers to rapidly prototype and develop complex UIs. Qt Design Studio outputs a functional user interface as code so developers can use it as-is making...

www.qt.io

Comments / 0

Related
aspiremetro.com

Anatomy Of A Design: Nest Studio Gets Geometric With The Deco Series

Raymond Paul Schneider: What was your initial inspiration, and where did the idea(s) come from?. Jessica Davis: I am really inspired by art deco architecture and design. I think I was walking down the street in New York City and past a little curbside planter with a tree and one of those decorative fences around it. It was deco to match the associated building and I loved the idea of these interlocking racetrack shapes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ui Design#Design Tool#Interface Design#Android#Qt Design Studio 2 3#Ui#Adobe#Tools
ArchDaily

The Brick Bond Showroom / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio

The Brick Bond Showroom / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio. Architects: RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio. Text by Lavanya Chopra. An immersive milieu that places its core product at the heart of its visual storytelling for all of posterity to behold. At The Brick Bond, conceptualised and executed for Jindal Mechno Bricks group, the humble yet most resilient fundamental of construction conjures an ingrained and palpable narrative that permeates the very walls of the space.
DESIGN
CMSWire

Strapi Releases v4 , Offering New Design System, User Interface and More

Open-source headless CMS provider Strapi announced its latest release, Strapi v4 last week. Now including a new design system, user interface, plug-in API and more — Strapi says it's used by teams to independently manage all types of content. The platform also enables teams to distribute content from their...
SOFTWARE
The Berrics Canteen

NB# Releases Jeremy Fish-Designed 272 Colorway

Silly Pink Bunnies’ Jeremy Fish was tapped by New Balance Numeric to design a special colorway of the 272, the new approach to vulcs with a unique vaulted heel structure to support and spread out the impact. The collab, with Denver’s 303 shop, is complemented by a one-piece toe with strategic reinforcement for durability and a rubberized heel counter to add upper stability… the 272 looks pretty dope. Fish talks about his history working in skateboarding, and why he’s been a longtime NB fan, in this video.
LIFESTYLE
hardcoregamer.com

Magic Design Studios Announces Have a Nice Death

Earlier this year, Death’s Door gave us a peek into a world where death is treated as a sort of nine-to-five job before expanding to an even bigger story about the nature of death itself. But for those who want to see the mixture of death and corporate/office life mixed together, then Magic Design Studios have you covered. The developers behind Unruly Heroes are back with Have a Nice Death, a hand-drawn 2D roguelike action-platformer announced in The Game Award’s pre-show that sees you playing as the Founder and CEO of Death incorporated themselves, Death. Unfortunately for Death, rogue employees like the Sorrows have been ignoring the rules and are stirring up more trouble on Earth and, thus creating a nightmare of paperwork, requiring Death to grab their scythe and cloak and set out to…”rehabilitate” them.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases Visual Studio Code 1.63 with the ability to preview themes, pre-release extensions and more

Yesterday, Microsoft released Visual Studio Code v1.63 (November 2021) update with several new improvements. You can now preview themes without installing, you can try out pre-release extensions, improved TypeScript method completion and more. Find the change log below. Marketplace theme preview – Try out Color Themes without installing them.
SOFTWARE
provideocoalition.com

Reviewing the New Blackmagic Design Studio Camera 4K Plus

Blackmagic Design makes it easy. Easy to set up, Easy to learn, Easy to use the Blackmagic Design Studio Camera 4K Plus in just about any live broadcasting scenario. Blackmagic Design loaned me their new Studio 4K Plus along with a new ATEM Mini Extreme to test and review. Live video streaming on the internet became the big pandemic pivot, and it is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Thankfully, Blackmagic gives users the tools they need to do live streaming very well.
ELECTRONICS
Twice

Stockholm’s Royal College of Music Debuts Recording and Production Studios Designed by WSDG

Stockholm, Sweden, November 30, 2021 — Originally founded in 1771, The Royal College of Music, Stockholm (KMH) has been the training ground for some of Sweden’s most celebrated composers and performers for the past two and a half centuries. KMH recently completed a major overhaul of their recording and production suites as part of an extensive fifteen-year renewal project building a new campus. To support their continually-expanding music performance and composition programs with world-class facilities, the school engaged the services of global architectural acoustic consulting and A/V integration firm WSDG (Walters-Storyk Design Group) to design their three main stereo control rooms.
MUSIC
theapplepost.com

Grid Studio releases new deconstructed Apple Magic Mouse artwork

Grid Studio has released a new piece of Apple wall art made from a deconstructed Apple Magic Mouse, showing a stripped-down version of the white multi-touch mouse and all of its internal components laid out in a frame that maps each original part with labels to create a fascinating decoration for any Apple enthusiast’s home or office.
ENTERTAINMENT
gizmochina.com

Moto Edge X30 official renders released to reveal rear design

Tomorrow (Dec. 9), Motorola will be announcing the Moto Edge X30, the Moto Edge X30 special edition with an under-display camera, and the Moto Edge S30. Before the launch, the company has released the official renders of the Edge X30 to showcase its rear design and color variants. The Moto...
CELL PHONES
Qt Blog

State Machines in Qt 6.2

State machines are abstract computational machines that can be in only one of their finite number of states at any given time. They can change from one state to another in response to inputs. State machines can be defined by the list of their states, their initial state and the inputs that trigger the state transitions. State machines are usually visualized by state charts:
SOFTWARE
yankodesign.com

At the Mindsailors Design Studio, powerful ideas travel from sketches to fully assembled products under one roof

When you say the words design process, the common misconception is that it’s a formulaic approach that leads to results… However, the design ‘process’ (which I believe isn’t the right word, to begin with) is a shapeshifting methodical approach that requires understanding a problem and time to develop a solution. For example – shaping a new design for a small, consumer electronic device takes a minimum of 6 months because, unlike writing code for a mobile app, where changes are done quickly (usually within a few days), in a physical product development world, design iterations can take weeks or months.
TRAVEL
adafruit.com

STEMMA QT MCP23017 GPIO expander

We’ve gotten a lot of requests for a MCP23017 breakout and we’ve always sorta been like “ehh why not just use the DIP chip?” but with STEMMA QT we could see the use case for a plug and play version that comes with all the passives on board. so this breakout has 16 GPIO with matching ground pad. each gpio can have pullup, with 3 address pins, 2 irq pins, runs on 3 or 5V power and logic. we think this board is kind qt! – video.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Game Informer Online

Playdead Releases New Image Seemingly From Game 3, The Studio’s Untitled Game In Development

Playdead has seemingly released a new image from its third game in development, which goes by the name Game 3 as it does not yet have a formal title. Playdead is one of the most intriguing developers in games and in no small part due to the mystery around their games. It isn’t a very public studio, opting to tease out an image here or there rather than a full blog post with trailers and more like many others in the industry. And it’s seemingly not beholden to any kind of timelines...because the studio just releases games when it wants to, and it works – both Limbo and Inside reviewed really well, especially here at Game Informer.
VIDEO GAMES
mercercountyoutlook.net

Revival Design Studio Receives Two 2021 Focus on Design Awards

(12-8-21) On Wednesday, December 1, the American Institute of Architects, Dayton Chapter held its Focus on Design Awards Program at the Dayton Arcade Rotunda in downtown Dayton. This salute to design excellence promotes and focuses attention on Miami Valley architecture firms producing quality and high-performance design in adherence to the...
DESIGN
dbltap.com

Iron Gate Studios Releases Winter Holiday Patch for Valheim

Iron Gate Studios and Coffee Stain Publishing have launched a new patch in Valheim to celebrate the seasonal winter holidays this year. Valheim players are getting their gifts early this year. The official notes were published to Valheim's Steam store events page earlier today, Tuesday, Dec. 14. According to a corresponding announcement tweet from the team, the patch includes "Valheim seasonal items and a brand new armor stand" among other things—those things being a handful of well-placed adjustments.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy