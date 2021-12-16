ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Announces Licensure Program for Drug and Alcohol Recovery Houses

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG, PA — The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced this week that the licensure program for drug and alcohol recovery houses is open and accepting applications. The licensure program for recovery houses will help to empower sustained recovery for individuals with substance use disorder by...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

PA Department of Human Services $1.2 Billion in Enhanced Federal Medicaid Funding

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) is highlighting Pennsylvania’s spending plan for approximately $1.2 billion in enhanced federal Medicaid funding made available to states through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This funding will support Medicaid’s home and community-based services (HCBS) system throughout the commonwealth,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Chester County Commissioners Sign-On to National Opioid Settlement

WEST CHESTER, PA — Millions of dollars will soon be coming to Chester County for the prevention and treatment of opioid use disorder. This follows a vote today by the Chester County Commissioners to approve the County’s participation in a national opioid lawsuit settlement between Pennsylvania communities, Johnson & Johnson and three pharmaceutical distributors.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Barletta Announces Education Advisory Board

HAZLETON, PA — Lou Barletta, Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, this week announced his Education Advisory Board. The advisory board consists of education professionals and experts who have spent their careers in educating children and administering educational programs. The advisory board will assist in the crafting of Barletta’s education legislative priorities in order to hit the ground running on day one upon being sworn in as governor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
MyChesCo

PA Students, Families, and Advocates Can’t Hold It Much Longer

HARRISBURG, PA — With the trial in Commonwealth Court challenging the state’s school funding system happening in real time down the street from the Pennsylvania Capitol steps, Children First and Education Voters of Pennsylvania brought to life the testimony of Panther Valley superintendent, who testified that a kindergarten classroom in his district is operating under a 75:1 student to toilet ratio. Advocates, parents and students declared on Monday – these kids can’t hold it much longer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Reading Hospital Foundation Reaches Two Million Dollar Fundraising Goal for Mobile Mammography Coach

WEST READING, PA — Reading Hospital Foundation announced this week that it has reached its two-million-dollar fundraising goal to purchase a mobile mammography coach. The fundraising campaign began on August 1, 2020, and was completed on November 15, 2021, through a combination of generous donations, pledges, grants, and the Pennsylvania Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credit program. The coach is expected to be delivered in Spring 2022. The first screenings are expected to begin in the summer of 2022.
WEST READING, PA
MyChesCo

​PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) Project in Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) intersection safety improvements and resurfacing project in Lancaster County. This 9.1-mile project extends from Route 896 to Route 772 in East Lampeter, Leacock, Paradise, and Salisbury townships.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

TriValley Primary Care Provides Update on November 2021 Data Security Incident

PERKASIE, PA — TriValley Primary Care recently announced an update to the previous release issued on November 24, 2021, regarding the recent cybersecurity incident. TriValley is updating its original press release to inform impacted individuals that the information involved in the incident potentially included (only if the individual provided TriValley this information) demographic information (i.e., first and last name, gender, home address, phone number, email address, date of birth, and social security number); clinical information (i.e., medical history/diagnosis/treatment, dates of service, lab test results, prescription information, provider name, medical account number, or anything similar in the medical file and or record); and financial information (i.e., health insurance policy and group plan number, group plan provider, claim information). However, to date, TriValley has no evidence indicating any misuse of this information in connection with this incident.
PERKASIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Alcohol#Samhsa#Pennsylvanians#Ddap#Cpr#Pennsylvania State Police#Senate
MyChesCo

Latest Round of Anti-Violence Funding “Not Enough”, Sen. Street Joins Sen. Hughes to Call for Boost

PHILADELPHIA, PA — As a record-breaking year for violence heads to a close, Senator Sharif Street joined Sen. Vincent Hughes and Senator Haywood to call for Pennsylvania to invest more of a $7 billion surplus in local efforts to stop the surge. Leaders of local organizations joined them, asking for more help from the state after $140 million in grant applications were denied due to lack of funding.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Contractor Convicted of Bribing OSHA Inspector

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Tony Ren, 58, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was convicted at trial this week for bribing a public official from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The charges arose from Ren’s attempts to bribe an OSHA Compliance Safety and Health Officer in order to induce him not to report safety violations at a Philadelphia construction site run by Ren, and to eliminate previous safety violations and corresponding fines.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

The Kennett Square Police Department Is Hiring

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department announced that it is currently accepting applications for the position of Full Time Parking Enforcement Officer. Parking Enforcement responsibilities for the Borough of Kennett Square are handled under the direction and supervision of the Police Department. Applications will be available during normal business hours of Monday through Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm at the Police Department or may be requested electronically by emailing Chief William T. Holdsworth at [email protected].
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
MyChesCo

Trevena Announces Advancement of TRV045 Into Clinical Development for Diabetic Neuropathic Pain

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN) announced it is advancing TRV045 into clinical development, following receipt of a notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the study may proceed. TRV045 is the Company’s novel S1P1 receptor modulator being developed as a potential treatment for diabetic neuropathic pain (DNP). In addition, through a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, the Company is also exploring TRV045 as a potential treatment for epilepsy.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MyChesCo

CDC Endorses ACIP’s Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is endorsing updated recommendations made by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for the prevention of COVID-19, expressing a clinical preference for individuals to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine over Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MyChesCo

Federal Government Announces $30 Million Harm Reduction Grant Funding Opportunity to Help Address the Nation’s Substance Use and Overdose Epidemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is now accepting applications for the first-ever SAMHSA Harm Reduction grant program and expects to issue $30 million in grant awards. This funding, authorized by the American Rescue Plan, will help increase access to a range of community harm reduction services and support harm reduction service providers as they work to help prevent overdose deaths and reduce health risks often associated with drug use. SAMHSA will accept applications from State, local, Tribal, and territorial governments, Tribal organizations, non-profit community-based organizations, and primary and behavioral health organizations.
WASHINGTON, DC
MyChesCo

PA Department of Human Services Releases Quarterly Licensing and Enforcement Activity Report

HARRISBURG, PA — The Department of Human Services (DHS) recently released quarterly licensing and enforcement activity data for DHS’ five licensing offices that oversee providers of long-term care, child care, behavioral health care, as well as day activity programs and residential care for individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism. In the months of July, August, and September 2021, DHS licensing staff completed 2,326 annual inspections and 1,536 complaint investigations, issued 52 provisional licenses, and revoked 11 licenses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf on High-Speed Broadband Internet in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement following House passage this week of H.B. 2071, which would create the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. The Authority would serve as a single point of contact for parties interested in expanding high-speed internet access and is charged with identifying access to funding sources and coordinating efforts for broadband deployment.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Highlights Productive 2021 Design, Construction Season Across Southeast Pennsylvania

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering reports that District 6 is wrapping up an aggressive 2021 design and construction season that included 62 new contracts worth more than $540 million aimed at repairing and improving state highways and bridges across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy