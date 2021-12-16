ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Report: Local hospitals get mixed results in a few categories

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
 1 day ago
A new report that reviewed performance for 14 different medical conditions and procedures found Luzerne County’s three acute care hospitals generally do as well as expected, but there were a few instances of either mortality or readmission rates being significantly different than expected.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council released its annual “Hospital Performance Report” today. Along with giving outcome information for the 14 conditions, it lists the number of cases handled by each hospital and the average hospital charge for treatment.

The outcomes are gauged by mortality rates and readmission rates, and put into one of three categories: The rate was significantly lower than expected,meaning fewer died or were readmitted than “could be attributed to patient risk and random variation,”; the rate was not significantly different than expected, which was the finding for most conditions in all three local hospitals; or the rate was significantly higher than expected, meaning the hospital is doing more poorly than predicted.

Luzerne County hospitals in the report are Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Lehigh Valley Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre General.

Of those, only Geisinger Wyoming Valley had “significantly lower than expected” results. They were for mortality rates in respiratory failure cases and in sepsis cases.

Geisinger and Lehigh Valley Hazleton each had one “significantly higher than expected result.” For Geisinger Wyoming Valley, it was for the readmission rate with “diabetes-medical management” cases. For Lehigh Valley Hazleton, it was readmission rates for sepsis.

Wilkes-Barre General had “significantly higher” rates of mortality in three categories: Heart failure, intestinal obstruction and sepsis.

The report includes a “hospital comments” section, but there were none this time.

The Council says the annual report “can assist consumers and purchasers in making more informed health care decisions. The report can also serve as an aid to providers in highlighting additional opportunities for quality improvement and cost containment. It should not be used in emergency situations. “

The report covers adult (18 years and older) inpatient hospital discharges from October 2019 through September of 2020. This year’s report did not include two conditions usually covered: Pneumonia-aspiration and pneumonia-infectious. The report says the omission is “due to limitations in the methodologies used to account for high-risk patients hospitalized for pneumonia during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in early March 2020 in Pennsylvania, and to align with a similar approach taken by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.”

The 14 conditions and procedures that were included: Abnormal heartbeat, blood clot in lung, chest pain, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), diabetes-medical management, heart attack-angioplasty/stent, heart attack-medical management, heart failure, intestinal obstruction, kidney and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), kidney failure-acute, respiratory failure and sepsis.

#Care Hospitals#Medicare#Performance Report#Sepsis#Wilkes Barre General#Lehigh Valley Hazleton
