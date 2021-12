Telltale has announced The Expanse: A Telltale Series and it’s co-developing the game with Deck Nine, the studio behind this year’s Life Is Strange: True Colors. Revealed during The Game Awards 2021 by way of a debut trailer, The Expanse is a prequel to the Amazon TV series of the same name (which itself is based on The Expanse novella series) and it will feature Camina Drummer as the main protagonist. Drummer, heavily featured throughout Amazon’s show, is the leader of a ragtag scavenging crew in the game and players must explore the outer belt while making tough decisions that will decide the fate of her crew and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO