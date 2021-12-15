Reviews: Poetry

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Elizabeth Hoover, Star Tribune
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour collections of poetry face hard and beautiful truths. "Yellow Rain" by Mai Der Vang. (Graywolf Press, 224 pages, $17.) In her second collection, Mai Der Vang manipulates collaged declassified documents and redacted files related to the use of chemical weapons on the Hmong people during the 1970s and the United...

www.stltoday.com

PORT TOWNSEND — Jim Harrison lived a life fully loaded with his obsessions. In the memoir “Off to the Side,” he itemizes the top 10: “the road; hunting, fishing (and dogs); private religion; nature and Natives; alcohol; stripping [and] France.”. This Wednesday, Copper Canyon Press of Port Townsend intends to...
Poetry for December Days

Poetry soothes our soul, captivates our imagination, and makes us think. Check out the December poems from our wonderful poets. After we get through this terrible fright. To give you some botox and a bit of filler. Feels terrific until you get the biller. Oh, come on, at least get...
Professor seeks to redefine 'chingona' through poetry

“Poetry saved my life,” said Melissa Castillo Planas, an associate English professor at Lehman College. That life-saving prose has now moved into her second book, “Chingona Rules,” allowing Castillo Planas to safely say she’s now in a better place. That means she doesn’t need to spend as much time on herself as she would on other people, as well as social and historical issues that interest her.
Peninsula Poetry: Doris Bezio

Doris Bezio has been writing for most of her life and remembers passing poems to her friends in high school. Beginning as an avid reader, she discovered the wondrous joy of books at the same time she was discovering the world of art. Her first poetry teacher was Laurel Mills...
The Guardian

The best recent poetry – review roundup

The Poems by Derek Mahon (Gallery Press, €22.50) With Derek Mahon’s death in October 2020, the world lost one of the great modern lyric poets. From Night-Crossing (1968) to Washing Up (2020), he fashioned an oeuvre of rare elegance, wit and visionary reach. “Even now there are places where a thought might grow”, begins his best known poem, A Disused Shed in Co Wexford, snatching its moment of triumph from the violent panorama of history. Mahon was a lifelong self-revisioner, and monumental though it is, this post-revisions volume will not be to everyone’s taste, with some key omissions making it a Collected rather than a Complete Poems. Still, the work endures, “rinsing the choked mud, keeping the colours new”.
Literary Magazines Host Poetry Reading at Local Café

Students bundled in winter clothes packed into the coffee shop Fuel America on Thursday night. Friends and members of Boston College’s student literary journals, The Stylus and The Laughing Medusa, filled up booths in the front of the café for a publication launch and poetry reading event. Baristas...
The Birthday Cake: Original Poetry by Lucinda Shaw Chatham

I heard you were in town and my heart leapt wildly It was your birthday I made you my favorite “Lord Baltimore” cake with the special “Seven-Minute Mountain” frosting I whipped egg whites for seven hot minutes over a steaming double boiler until they stood up in high peaks of white meringue baking from scratch is a labor of love I placed two layers of rich moist yellow cake with thick icing in the middle, on a plate dressed it with the frosting and covered it carefully for travel I forget how I got the address but I drove with my cake to the city found the street, the apartment, the stairs and rang the bell with great trepidation but after all this, I stood resolute, trembling I was let in by an older woman, a poet in blue I knew her by sight from around the beach I wondered if you were sleeping with her or was it just an old story we put my cake on a round table in her living room I had written words on top in colored icing I’d taken two lines from one of your poems and changed them around in a clever, humorous way to honor your birthday, your poem, the cake delicious you refused to see me I turned and went out the door leaving the birthday cake on the table uncut, untasted.
Poetry Students Create Books for Final Project

(Students in a poetry writing course read original works from chapbooks they created. Clockwise from top left: Kaley Long, William Gross, Gabby Chumley, and Megan Russell.) Several Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) students ended the semester by creating books of poetry as the final project for their upper-level poetry writing course.
Songs for Suzanne: the Music and Poetry of Leonard Cohen

Famed singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, who passed away in 2016, has left behind a rich discography of music that is characterised by his haunting acoustic melodies and deep, raw vocals. In celebration of his career, several local talents will take the stage of the Palais Theatre on February 5 to perform covers from his beloved albums.
Reale Publishes Book of Poetry Reflecting Refugee Experience

Dr. Michelle Reale ’99M, ’16MFA, ’20EdD, professor of Landman Library, has published Confini: Poems of Refugees in Sicily (Cervena Barva Press), her 12th collection of poetry. The book reflects seven years of ethnography among African refugees in refugee camps in Sicily and the island of Salina. “A powerful collection, Confini...
Carnes: Questionable Christmas poetry

– Yet the world is a mess. In our Rocky Mountain bubble. Of a system coming unfurled. Obstinately awaiting their final destination. Attempting to claim executive privilege. From last January’s insurrection. – And it was about time. Though should have come sooner,. When plea’s to stop the anti-American attack.
American Life in Poetry: No Ruined Stone

Shara McCallum never uses the word “haunt,” but the poem is about the haunting of those who have gone before. Yet the haunting is purposeful. It is shot through with the poet’s sense that she owes the dead some accountability, and the dead seem to agree. As...
Knoxville Poetry Slam Christmas event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After 2 long years of Covid-19 cancelations, Knoxville Poetry slam is back. Lane Shuler and Jonathan “Courageous” Clark are gearing up for their first event in almost 2 years. The Knoxville Poetry Slam Christmas Comeback will be on Dec. 14th at 7:00 p.m., at Central Cinema.
Culture flows through Belmont poetry night

Poets and Belmont community members cherished art and literature at Belmont’s Multicultural Holiday Poetry Celebration. The event was held at Twin Pines Manor and featured readings from poets in the community and an Indian dance performance. Hosted by Belmont’s Poet Laureate Monica Korde, the event was attended by prominent members of the community, such as Belmont Mayor Charles Stone and Councilmember Davina Hurt.
Legends of Divine Desi Poetry

Poetry As Sanctuary – A monthly column where poets from the Poetry of Diaspora of Silicon Valley pen their South Asian experiences. Why is that a verse in poetry has greater power to touch our soul than an extensive iteration of words in prose?. What is it that makes poetry...
StartingBlock's new artist in residence finds poetry in eavesdropping on everyday language

The art and start-up universes may be beginning to collide, thanks to the initiatives at Madison start-up nest StartingBlock. Located in American Family Insurance’s “Spark” Building on East Washington Avenue, the non-profit organization specializes in assisting young entrepreneurs to accomplish their business goals within a single space, where companies can “grow businesses, create jobs, and stimulate the regional economy.” Companies from many different backgrounds and practices are able to interact on a daily basis within its tight ecosystem, which now houses over a dozen businesses and counting. And now, with their recent partnership with local arts planning commission Dane Arts, artists could have a say within local commerce by framing their work around a business mindset.
