Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt swooped into The Game Awards with a new trailer and a launch window. Players can begin stalking their prey in Spring 2022. Set in the same universe as the cult classic RPG, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is a new, vampire-centric take on the battle royale genre. The game will debut on PlayStation 5 and PC. The trailer shows off a variety of combat styles, with guns, swords, hand-to-hand melee, and more. Players can also wield supernatural powers to take down their opponents or, more graphically, turn them into a fine red mist. Stealth also seems to be a viable option, with the trailer showing a sneaky player approaching an unsuspecting enemy from behind.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO