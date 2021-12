Russian co-directors Dina Burlis and Sergey Gavrilov love ballet and in Joy Womack they found a unique subject at the very start of her career. Joy, a California girl, had been obsessed with ballet from a very early age. Her dream? To study and dance at the Bolshoi in Moscow. In her mind, the Bolshoi was the pinnacle of her art form and to conquer that, she felt she could conquer everything. She wasn’t far off. Filmed exquisitely, Burlis and Gavrilov track Joy from the end of her studies at the Bolshoi Academy for the next seven years.

