Review: 'It's Getting Dark,' by Peter Stamm

By Ellen Akins, Star Tribune
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— "I think content is overrated in fiction," Peter Stamm remarked in a 2017 interview, adding, "Most literature I admire is not about what happens, but how it's described." I have to wonder, then, what Stamm would make of these short stories if he hadn't written them. What happens might be...

locusmag.com

Gary K. Wolfe Reviews The Year’s Best Science Fiction, Volume 2 by Peter Straub

Jonathan Strahan, ed. (Saga 978-1534449626, $18.99, 624pp, tp) September 2021. In his introduction to his second Year’s Best Science Fiction for Saga Press, Jonathan Strahan observes, surprising no one, that 2020 was an extremely strange year, and not only for science fiction. But readers expecting this strangeness to show up in Strahan’s customarily eclectic selection (27 stories from 18 different sources) are getting ahead of themselves: many, if not most, of the stories published in 2020 were likely written and accepted well before everything went south, and I’m not sure any readers other than literary masochists are eagerly anticipating the gloomy parables of isolation that are surely in the pipeline. If anything, Strahan’s selection this year seems an enjoyable distraction, and it’s almost a relief to be reminded, as SF does so well, that things can indeed get much weirder.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Dark Retellings of Children’s Classics

This collection of audiobooks features classic stories and favorite fairy tales and reimagines them with modern flair. Marissa Meyer takes on Rumpelstiltskin in Gilded, Lauren Blackwood gives an Ethiopian-inspired fantasy twist to Jane Eyre in Within These Wicked Walls, Alix E. Harrow puts her own spin on Sleeping Beauty in A Spindle Splintered, and more. Hear them all now!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – We Summon The Darkness (2019)

Starring Alexandra Daddario, Maddie Hasson, Amy Forsyth, Keean Johnson, Logan Miller, and Johnny Knoxville. Three best friends Alexis, Val, and Beverly embark on a road trip to a heavy metal music festival. Their lives change forever when they run into three men and bring them back for an afterparty at Alexis’ country home.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

‘The Wheel of Time’ 1×07 Review: “The Dark Along the Ways”

The Wheel of Time 1×07 “The Dark Along the Ways” saw every simmering frustration come to a head and cranked the stakes to new heights. To be honest, we’re left rather speechless after this episode and all the reveals have given us much to process. So here’s our humble attempt at that without knowing what will happen in the season finale.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Cyrano review: Peter Dinklage recasts a classic as a sumptuous Mediterranean musical

Some people got deep into bread or knitting during the pandemic; director Joe Wright (Darkest Hour, Atonement) went to Sicily and made a musical out of one of classic literature's most indelible heroes. He is not, of course, the first filmmaker to put Cyrano de Bergerac on screen: Dozens of movies and stage musicals precede him, a showcase for stars like Christopher Plummer, Gérard Depardieu, and even Steve Martin (who played the role as a small-town fire chief with a Rhode Island-size nose in the 1987 romantic-comedy update Roxanne).
MOVIES
Variety

‘Holy Beasts’ Review: Deeply Felt Homage Never Fully Comes Into Focus

“Holy Beasts” doesn’t work on every level, but it hits the bullseye where it matters most: as a cinematic reclamation project in honor of the late Dominican director Jean-Louis Jorge. Murdered in 2000 at age 53, Jorge only completed three feature films, but his predilection for kitsch and blurring the line between dreams and reality could have eventually made him the homegrown answer to Pedro Almodóvar and Alejandro Jodorowsky. In “Holy Beasts,” a commanding Geraldine Chaplin plays Jorge’s fictional friend, Vera, who has arrived in Santo Domingo to helm the late director’s never-filmed screenplay. To its detriment, the resulting tribute-within-a-tribute often...
MOVIES
thexboxhub.com

Titan Comics’ Dark Souls: The Complete Collection Review

Since 2016, a steady stream of tie-in comics has been released that act as a companion piece to the hugely successful trilogy of Dark Souls videogames. In amongst the various four-issue miniseries and anthology comics, there have been many tales that expand this dark and mysterious universe. Now, Titan Comics have released a hefty compendium of everything so far, just in time for Christmas. We have previously reviewed many of the individual issues, but we are now going to take a look at the Dark Souls Complete Collection.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Not Reviewing The Last of Us, Control and Dark Souls.

Ok, so here we are. The year is almost over, the holidays are near or currently active, or if you’re like me, it’s just another week in your sweats at home... Anyways, I thought I’d take a crack at reviewing a game, but then I realized I haven’t exactly beat a game recently, nor have I had the time to fully invest in one particular game (unless you count Sable, which is what I’ve been playing. I did take a break from that one since my PC is out of commission at the moment.) So rather than review one particular game, I will talk about a few different games and share my thoughts on them. These will be games that I have either played this year, 2021, or have played in the past 5 or so years.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

White Shadows Review – Deceptively Dark

Thunderful games is quickly becoming one of my favorite publishers for indie titles. They have a knack for putting together unique experiences for gamers, and they don’t seem to be slowing down. Their newest published title, White Shadows, continues this trend of memorable gameplay experiences for those looking for something different.
VIDEO GAMES
The Spokesman-Review

Review: Peter Rivera and Vika & the Velvets bring joy, fun and psychedelia to the Bing

Drummer and vocalist Peter Rivera, from the Motown band Rare Earth, performed a set of uplifting rock tunes Saturday night at the Bing Crosby Theater. He was joined onstage with the Celebrate orchestra, which consists of some of Spokane’s finest musicians. The evening was filled with joyous rhythms, nostalgia and plenty of fun crowd interaction.
SPOKANE, WA
Echo online

Review: Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ gets a standing ovation

Let me begin this review by saying I'm not a fan of remakes, but I am of huge fan of West Side Story, so I knew I had to watch this movie. With the pandemic pushing back the release date of this movie, it was highly anticipated by all and had a ton of time to generate interest. As with all my reviews, there will be major plot points discussed, so reader beware. Buckle up and get ready to examine Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES

