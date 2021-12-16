From Knicks to Pelicans: 2021-22 NBA Franchise Valuations Ranking List

The shoes and jersey Steph Curry wore Tuesday night, along with the basketball he used in setting the NBA all-time career record for 3-point shots, could together be worth almost $1 million, an appraiser told Sportico.
The Golden State Warriors great set the mark in a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions priced Curry’s No. 30 blue road jersey at $500,000 and his shoes at $200,000.
The Wilson basketball Curry used to hit shot 2,974, breaking Ray Allen’s record at 7:35 of the first quarter, is worth $250,000, Goldin said.
“Steph Curry is one of...
