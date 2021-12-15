Central Bucks East Girls' Swimming Preview

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Swimming team. Compiled by Bill Bloxsom. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga. Stats: Olasewere broke the 50- and 100-yard freestyle FCIAC, Class LL, State Open, and Southern Connecticut State University pool records. She is an All-American qualifier for the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays. She earned two first-place medals at the State Open, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 22.58 to eclipse the State Open mark of 23.03 set in 2016. Olasewere added the 100-freestyle crown in 50.21, just off her record pace of 50.14 in Class LL. At states, her 22.67 in the 50 free bettered McKenna Dale of E.O. Smith’s state record of 23.03 (2016) and Sarah Grinald’s class record of 23.22 (2016). Olasewere’s time of 50.14 in the 100 exceeded the state record time of 50.39 (Elizabeth McDonald, Pomperaug, 2011), the Class LL time of 51.11 (Sophie Murphy, Cheshire, 2019) and the SCSU pool mark of 50.77. She anchored the State Open winning 200- and 400-freestyle relays, which set a Class L record in the 200 and placed first in the 400.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO