Google and Roku had a public showdown earlier this year that led to the latter removing YouTube TV from its platform due to Google's "unfair and anticompetitive requirements." After months of back and forth and public mudslinging, both companies finally kissed and made up paving the way for the TV streaming service to return to Roku. Now, if you thought all YouTube TV-related drama was over, prepare to be disappointed. In a blog post, YouTube TV says that its deal to distribute Disney's content on its platform will expire later this week on December 17, 2021. While both companies have been in negotiations for a while now, they have not been able to reach agreeable terms.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO