Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tested positive for Covid-19 after a Senate hearing with other airline chiefs earlier this week, the airline said Friday. Kelly, along with the CEOs of United Airlines and American Airlines, Delta Air Lines‘ chief of operations, and the president of the country’s largest flight attendant union, testified in person for more than three hours at the Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday afternoon about $54 billion in federal payroll support airlines took to weather the pandemic. Witnesses and lawmakers didn’t wear masks during the hearing. Most of the other attendees wore face masks.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO