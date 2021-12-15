ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Frisca Clarissa of Kompas TV

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUESTION: Mr. Secretary, thank you so much for sparing your time to be with us, Kompas TV. I am Frisca. Really great to see you. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. So nice to be with you. QUESTION: And let me start with 72 years of strong Indonesia and U.S. diplomatic...

www.state.gov

U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. The Secretary expressed his deep regret to the Foreign Minister that he would not be able to visit Bangkok this week. He explained that, in order to mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and to prioritize the health and safety of the U.S. traveling party and those they would otherwise come into contact with, the Secretary would be returning to Washington, D.C. out of an abundance of caution. The Secretary extended an invitation for the Foreign Minister to visit Washington, D.C. at the earliest opportunity and noted that he looked forward to traveling to Thailand as soon as possible. They affirmed that they would use the upcoming engagements to further deepen the U.S.-Thai alliance.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Antony Blinken to cut short Asia trip and return to DC over reporter's Covid diagnosis

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced on Wednesday that he was cutting short a diplomatic trip to Southeast Asia and returning to the US out of an “abundance of caution” after a reporter in his entourage tested positive for Covid-19.Mr Blinken was traveling in the region to meet with officials in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, but decided to end the trip instead of meeting with officials in Thailand; a statement from the secretary’s spokesperson indicated that as a result, Mr Blinken had invited the Thai foreign minister to Washington."The secretary extended an invitation for the foreign minister to...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Momen

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today.  The Secretary reaffirmed our long-standing partnership with Bangladesh on development, economic growth, and security.  The two leaders discussed the importance of human rights and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address shared global challenges.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony

FOREIGN MINISTER RETNO: (via interpreter) Distinguished colleagues from the media, let me welcome once again Secretary Blinken and his delegation to Indonesia, Jakarta. It is such an honor for me to receive the visit of Secretary Blinken. And in this occasion I wish to also convey my deepest condolences and sympathy to the government and the people of America for the devastating tornado that struck six U.S. states last weekend, resulting in casualties and injuries.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Pandjaitan and Minister of Trade Lutfi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan and Minister of Trade Mohammed Lutfi in Jakarta today. Secretary Blinken and the Ministers discussed steps Indonesia is taking to attract U.S. investment while also increasing bilateral trade between the two countries, as well as tackling the climate crisis. The Secretary and the Ministers agreed that increased economic ties will be essential for strengthening the U.S.-Indonesia strategic partnership.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

The United States-Malaysia Relationship

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 14-15 where he will meet with Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob and Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah to discuss peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific as well as our strong bilateral relationship rooted in robust security, economic, and people-to-people ties. While in Kuala Lumpur, Secretary Blinken will also hold a hybrid virtual and in-person townhall with Malaysian Young Southeast Asia Leadership Initiative (YSEALI) alumni, meet with members of the U.S. embassy community, and hold a roundtable discussion on clean energy with Energy Minister Takiyuddin Hassan.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Remarks on a Free and Open Indo-Pacific

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivered an address on the United States’ commitment to the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific in Jakarta, Indonesia on December 14. The United States is a proud Indo-Pacific nation, and the speech outlined a shared vision for the Indo-Pacific and how we will work with our allies and partners to make this vision a reality.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on the margins of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Truss emphasized the importance of continued U.S.-UK coordination to deter Russia from further aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed Iran’s nuclear program as well as ways to advance the global COVID-19 response, health security, and our strong bilateral relationship. The Secretary expressed his appreciation for the UK’s leadership this past year as G7 president.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi Before Their Meeting

FOREIGN MINISTER HAYASHI: (Via interpreter) Thank you, Tony. It is — QUESTION: Do you expect exports to — PARTICIPANT: Can you hold on one second, please. FOREIGN MINISTER HAYASHI: (Via interpreter) It is extremely gratifying to be able to meet you in person for the first time, and to be able to do so in Liverpool, the hometown of The Beatles. As you mentioned, we have a lot to discuss, and I look forward to deepening many of the topics that we need to cover today. Thank you.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken At a Virtual Panel Discussion on Bolstering Democratic Resilience: Building Back Better Together from COVID-19

SECRETARY BLINKEN: So it’s a pleasure to be with everyone this morning – and for some of you, this afternoon, this evening – and to introduce two distinguished leaders who will open today’s session on bolstering democratic resilience. Each of them is going to offer us, I think, unique vantage points on the challenges and opportunities that we’re facing as a community of democracies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Liverpool, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Honolulu

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii from December 9-17, 2021. Secretary Blinken will first travel to Liverpool, United Kingdom, December 10-12 to attend the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting. The Secretary looks forward to speaking with G7 members and additional countries joining as guests, including Australia, India, the Republic of Korea, and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Secretary Blinken will discuss a range of issues, including geopolitical and security matters, the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, development infrastructure through the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, COVID-19 vaccines and global health security, and growth in the Indo-Pacific region.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Virtual Discussion with Young Democratic Leaders from Around the World Summit for Democracy

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good morning, everyone, and thanks to each of our leaders for being here today. To those joining us from around the world, welcome. I hope to spend as much of this time in discussion with you, so let me be brief at the start. But I want to say why meeting with young leaders at the Summit for Democracy is so important to us and to me.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Virtual Meeting with Nigerien President Bazoum

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met virtually today with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. Secretary Blinken and President Bazoum emphasized the importance of U.S.-Niger cooperation in advancing democracy in the Sahel and the wider West Africa region, including through Niger’s participation in the December 9-10 Summit for Democracy. The Secretary and President Bazoum also discussed the need to cooperate with African institutions to encourage respect for political pluralism and timely democratic transitions in neighboring countries as well as the importance of fighting corruption. The Secretary commended Niger’s contributions to regional security including through its participation in the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, the Multinational Joint Task Force, and the D-ISIS Coalition. The Secretary also commended Niger’s efforts to use its presidency of the UN Security Council to highlight the important nexus between security and climate change.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Officials failed to disclose two positive COVID-19 cases amongst personnel traveling with Antony Blinken on Southeast Asia trip

The Pentagon confirmed to CBS that two additional people on Antony Blinken's Southeast Asia trip tested positive for COVID-19. Blinken's trip was cut short on Wednesday after a journalist tested positive for COVID-19. Official statements about the journalist did not mention that additional members had tested positive. The Pentagon confirmed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken Participates in the Summit for Democracy

On December 9-10, 2021, President Biden will host a virtual Summit for Democracy, which will convene global leaders, governments, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle together the greatest threats democracies face today. The Summit will also serve as a platform to announce new commitments, reforms, and initiatives.
U.S. POLITICS

