Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Frisca Clarissa of Kompas TV

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii from December 9-17, 2021. Secretary Blinken will first travel to Liverpool, United Kingdom, December 10-12 to attend the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting. The Secretary looks forward to speaking with G7 members and additional countries joining as guests, including Australia, India, the Republic of Korea, and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Secretary Blinken will discuss a range of issues, including geopolitical and security matters, the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, development infrastructure through the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, COVID-19 vaccines and global health security, and growth in the Indo-Pacific region.
