UW-Stout’s Teach Day encourages high school students to explore teaching career

“Pay it forward” may have become a popular saying in recent years, but it’s long been a way of life for Alexis Lappe, a University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire senior who will graduate in December with a major in computer science-software engineering and a minor in communication studies.When Lappe came to UW-Eau Claire, more experienced Blugolds who were active in the student organization OmTech — which stands for Organization of Minorities in STEM — helped her find her place within her major and on campus.In the years since, Lappe has been paying it forward by doing the same for younger students in the student organization, as well as for students across campus and in the Eau Claire community.“As a freshman and new to computer science, the incredible upperclassmen in STEM were welcoming, encouraging and wonderful role models,” says Lappe, who grew up in Stratford. “I’m particularly thankful to Lauren Elena Diol, a previous president of the group, who took me under her wing. Her realistic advice about computer science, internships and coursework were a guiding force in how I navigated my collegiate career.“OmTech has provided me with lifelong friendships, connections and leadership opportunities, and I’m so glad that I’ve been able to be involved in the club over the past four years.”

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO