UW-Stout’s Teach Day encourages high school students to explore teaching career

wisconsin.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePilot project allows a dozen Wisconsin high schoolers to learn from UW-Stout students. About a dozen Wisconsin high school students visited University of Wisconsin-Stout on Nov. 15 to learn how they could impact future generations. The students came to explore teaching as a career during Teach Day, a university...

www.wisconsin.edu

uga.edu

Engineering student is inspired to teach

Convocation speaker Alexandria Asmerom plans to return to university life eventually. Biochemical engineering student Alexandria Asmerom isn’t one of those people who grew up knowing exactly what she wanted to do. And that’s exactly why she chose the University of Georgia. “I liked that it was not just...
ATHENS, GA
uoregon.edu

New grant will help teach students the foundations of coding

Together with a team at the University of Idaho, librarians at the UO received a $49,919 digital humanities advancement grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to develop new technology-focused teaching plans for humanities courses. The grant project will support the teaching of basic coding, data documentation, presentation and...
EUGENE, OR
kean.edu

Teaching Students to Lead Challenging Conversations

Kean’s School of Communication, Media and Journalism (CMJ) has launched a new certification program that will qualify Kean students to lead conversations on diversity and equity both inside and outside the classroom. More than 100 students, faculty and others attended an inaugural lecture last week for the DEI (Diversity,...
UNION, NJ
nwpb.org

A Recent College Grad’s Unexpected Journey Into Teaching

PULLMAN, WASH – “My mom was actually the one who suggested it. She said if you’re going to take a year off, there’s such a desperate need for subs anywhere you go, why don’t you do that. That’s a good flexible job, you get paid pretty well, you know it will look good on a resume,” Madeline Fulkerson said.
PULLMAN, WA
WHEC TV-10

School districts looking for college students to teach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As the pandemic lingers, the struggle continues to fill jobs, especially in our school districts. From bus drivers and cafeteria workers to teachers, some districts are trying something new to get through at least part of the winter months. The East Irondequoit School District put...
ROCHESTER, NY
wisconsin.edu

New UW-Eau Claire grad ‘pays it forward,’ works to make computer science field more equitable and inclusive

“Pay it forward” may have become a popular saying in recent years, but it’s long been a way of life for Alexis Lappe, a University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire senior who will graduate in December with a major in computer science-software engineering and a minor in communication studies.When Lappe came to UW-Eau Claire, more experienced Blugolds who were active in the student organization OmTech — which stands for Organization of Minorities in STEM — helped her find her place within her major and on campus.In the years since, Lappe has been paying it forward by doing the same for younger students in the student organization, as well as for students across campus and in the Eau Claire community.“As a freshman and new to computer science, the incredible upperclassmen in STEM were welcoming, encouraging and wonderful role models,” says Lappe, who grew up in Stratford. “I’m particularly thankful to Lauren Elena Diol, a previous president of the group, who took me under her wing. Her realistic advice about computer science, internships and coursework were a guiding force in how I navigated my collegiate career.“OmTech has provided me with lifelong friendships, connections and leadership opportunities, and I’m so glad that I’ve been able to be involved in the club over the past four years.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
queensjewishlink.com

Yeshiva of Central Queens’ Healthy & Wise Program Teaches Students That “You Are Your Body’s Keeper”

The Healthy & Wise Program at the Yeshiva of Central Queens (YCQ) offers students a positive message about living a healthful lifestyle through hands-on, multidisciplinary lessons, focused on nutritious eating habits, physical activity, germs, and personal hygiene. Mrs. Aliza Solomon, Assistant Teacher at YCQ, has a bachelor’s degree with honors in Family Nutrition and Exercise Science (FNES) from Queens College, and a master’s degree in Public Health from Grand Canyon University in Arizona. She developed the comprehensive curriculum based on her interest in health and nutrition, and eventually expanded the program to include all aspects of living a healthful Jewish life.
Panama City News Herald

Haney Nursing students teach Bay County high schoolers first aid and CPR techniques

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Haney Technical Center's Practical Nursing Program students joined together for a two-day event to teach cardiopulmonary resuscitation training techniques to the students at J.R. Arnold High School. The Haney students provided two sessions Thursday and Friday morning to teach kids the psychomotor skills associated with performing...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
CBS 58

New UW System project aims to teach employable skills to incarcerated students

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- There's no single solution to Wisconsin's workforce shortage, but a new partnership hopes to help address the problem. The state Department of Workforce Development, the Department of Corrections (DOC) and the UW System announced a new project that will teach employable skills to students who are in prison. But the purpose of this effort goes far beyond just getting people employed.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

Incoming Schools Chancellor David Banks On Why So Many Black, Brown Students Aren’t Reaching Proficiency: ‘They’re Teaching Wrong’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new schools chancellor selected by Mayor-elect Eric Adams starts out with the belief that the New York City education system is essentially flawed and needs to be fixed from the bottom up. And when he says from the bottom up, he means it. CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with David Banks, the new school czar, for an extended one-on-one interview. When Adams introduced Banks as the new schools chancellor, he said he thought long and hard about the person he was going to trust with what he called “my babies.” It’s a responsibility the new schools chancellor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJTV.com

Cool Schools: Clinton Elementary students teach each other how to code

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every year, fifth grade students from Eastside Elementary School walk to Northside Elementary School to teach second graders how to code for an hour. “Fifth graders came over and got with our students,” said second grade teacher Ginger Douell, “We were in groups of three and four and we had one fifth grade student per group and they taught them how to code.”
CLINTON, MS
WTAP

Parkersburg High School’s James Brunner wins state and regional earth science teaching awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A Parkersburg High School science teacher is being nationally recognized for his dedication to his students and to the subject of Earth Science. James Bunner, a 9th-grade earth science teacher, received the Outstanding Earth Science Teacher awards for “exceptional contributions to the stimulation of interest in the Earth Sciences at the pre-college level.” His awards were presented to him at a recent Wood County Board of Education meeting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
vanceairscoop.com

Farm nonprofit teaches students about cattle

LAMAR, Mo. — Twelve high school students and a farm-to-finish cattle operation almost sounds like an early morning coffee shop tale bound for disaster. The reality for Lamar, Mo.-based nonprofit Show Me Youth Ag Academy, is a proficient enterprise aimed at educating and generating fresh perspectives for the future of the beef industry.
LAMAR, MO
foxnebraska.com

Kearney High School Gamer's Club teaching more than just how to win

KEARNEY, Neb. — The first day of high school can be a bit intimidating when you’re trying to figure out how to work your locker or deciding who to become friends with. Kearney High School’s new Gamer’s Club is teaching students sportsmanship both in and out of the classroom.
KEARNEY, NE

