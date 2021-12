LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Auto theft is skyrocketing. In the Denver metro area, 90 vehicles have been reported stolen in the past 24 hours. The frequency of theft is bad enough, but police say the vehicles are being used to commit other crimes, often involving violence. (credit: CBS) For a while Thursday morning, Highway 85 could have been renamed the “Santa Fe Speedway.” A stolen pickup truck taken from Castle Rock was spotted, but took off when Douglas County deputies tried to stop it. Finally at Mineral and Santa Fe, deputies used stop sticks to halt the truck. The driver ran, but was struck...

